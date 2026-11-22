The Oklahoma State Cowboys have mastered the ability to bounce back from a loss with a victory. This one was much tougher though.

The Cowboys (7-4, 5-3 in Big 12) fell behind Arizona State, 24-7, at halftime before rallying in the second half to tie the game and send it in overtime. In overtime, a Sam Keltner field goal gave the Cowboys the lead and Quinton Hammonds’ interception iced the game for a 30-27 victory. This is the fourth time this season the Cowboys have finished up a loss with a win this season.

Here are the five things we learned from Saturday’s game.

Drew Mestemaker is a Tough Customer

Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the game we learned the tick-tock of quarterback Drew Mestemaker’s week. per The Oklahoman (subscription required). He didn’t practice. Back-up Broderick Vehrs got all the first-team reps. Mestemaker didn’t feel like he could physically play until Saturday with the strained shoulder. But, during pre-game, he proved to the coaching staff he could play. Effectiveness was the question.

During the pre-game show, radio play-by-play man Dave Huziker said he had asked head coach Eric Morris earlier in the week if Mestemaker could play on limited reps and Morris said yes. It even happened last season at North Texas where Mestemaker was dealing with a shoulder issue, practiced little and then balled out on Saturday.

He gave the Cowboys what they needed — an efficient outing in which he completed 75% of his passes, took few chances and protected the football. That Martell Hughes interception isn’t on anyone for OSU. What are you going to do when a linebacker uses pure strength to pry the ball away from a receiver?

He wasn’t explosive and didn’t throw a touchdown pass. But he nearly threw for 300 yards and did run the ball once or twice when needed and protected his shoulder in the process. He moved in the pocket more to stay away from contact. He played smart — and tough.

This guy wanted to play, and it busted the narrative that the Cowboys have nothing to play for. You only have nothing to play for when you believe you don’t. He clearly didn’t believe that.

The NFL scouts in attendance loved this game. Mestemaker showed he could play hurt, play smart and play effectively with little practice, something he’ll have to do in the NFL. For those that think his stock went down because of this game, think again. The NFL loves gamers. He’s one of them.

Jerry Lawson is a Beast

Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive tackle Jerry Lawson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I've written it in this space before. But Cowboys defensive tackle Jerry Lawson is going to be a star next year. He showed why yet again against Arizona State.

He had two sacks and three tackles for loss and was the single biggest reason the defensive line got off the mat in the second half. He helped collapse the pocket and force pressure on Arizona State freshman quarterback Jake Fette and helped slow down the run. The tone the group set on Arizona State’s first offensive possession of the third quarter really set the tone for the Cowboys to take control of the game. Fette looked really in the first half. But Lawson and that front four made him look more like a true freshman in the second half.

It’s hard to find a combo tackle that can stop the run and get to the passer consistently. Think about Texas Tech tackle T.J. Holmes. He can do both. Lawson isn’t in that league — at least not yet. But Lawson has the skill set to be that kind of player next year. He’s already on that path.

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Quinton Hammonds is Learning

Quinton Hammonds called GAME ‼️



📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/gu9c4Addzt — Big 12 Studios (@big12studios) November 22, 2026

Quinton Hammonds is the Cowboys’ best safety. He'll be back next year. It's hard to find safeties that can tackle well and have good ball skills. They’re usually great at one and merely good at the other. Entering this season, I think Hammonds was seen more as a tackling safety. But now he’s emerged as a safety with much better skills at playing the football in the air.

His interception in overtime was a great example the emerging skill set. If you watch the play he had that read as early as ASU quarterback Jake Fette leaving the pocket and running to his right. He just followed him and settled in behind another Cowboys defender, who was clearly occupying Fette’s attention. So Hammonds just settled in behind him and made a great one-handed interception.

The reason you like Hammonds is he's a high-volume tackler who is now showing that he can be a good cover safety, too. He has two interceptions in the last three games. If you're thinking about defenders that can make the leap from being good to great next season Hammonds needs to be on the list as well.

Eric Morris Knows Which String to Pull

Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Eric Morris. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the things I like about Cowboys head coach Eric Morris is that he's not complicated. By that I mean he doesn't try to complicate things for his team or for his coaching staff. Their offensive scheme is simple. Their defensive scheme is simple. He allows his coaches to do their job. All he wants is for his players to execute at a high level every single game. That doesn't always work out, but he blends high expectations with simple schemes and simple goals.

That simplicity has helped Oklahoma State win all four games after a loss this season. But this game was intriguing because the Cowboys just seemed inert in the first half. They weren’t awful but they weren’t good. They were down 24-7 and the temptation in that moment is to try and do more.

After the game, Morris said he took a different approach. He told his coaches there were no adjustments to be made. Instead, he challenged his players to play better and execute the plan that was built during the week. And they did. That was a much different team in the second half. They met the challenge.

Part of being a head coach is knowing when to tear up what’s not working and knowing when to stick with what you have and trust it will work. Morris made the right decision on Saturday.

William Mason is Cowboys’ Utility Knife

Oklahoma State Cowboys running back William Mason. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running back William Mason is a great example of what Morris is trying to build in Stillwater. Morris played three years of Division II football at Central Oklahoma and rushed for more than 1,000 yards in his career. He opted to transfer to the Cowboys for his senior year and should get one more year due to the new age-based eligibility rule.

Mason came in with no stars next to his name and carved out a role as one of those “four-team special teamers” that Morris likes to talk about. To Morris those guys help you on every coverage and kick unit but it’s also their chance to impress. Mason made a big impression there and it earned him more playing time as a running back.

Now, he’s clearly the No. 2 running back and when starter Caleb Hawkins left the game briefly on the first possession, Mason kept the run game chugging and scored the game’s first touchdown. He also continued his special teams work with two tackles. You rarely hear his name after something bad happens. It’s almost always good.

He is the ultimate do-everything player who won’t get much attention, put up big numbers or make big plays consistently. But he’s emblematic of Morris’ plan in Stillwater. He’s a backbone of the team kind of player and he’ll help make OSU’s running back room dangerous in 2027.