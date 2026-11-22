When the Oklahoma State Cowboys took the field for their first possession of Saturday’s game against Arizona State, quarterback Drew Mestemaker was a welcome sight.

Mestemaker was questionable all week with a shoulder injury. He was considered a game-time decision for the game. But he started against the Sun Devils and was behind center for his 25th straight start as a college player since he made a start for North Texas in its bowl game at the end of the 2024 season.

Oklahoma State (6-4, 4-3 in Big 12) have already clinched a bowl game berth for the first time since 2023. Now, the Cowboys are trying to improve their position for a bowl game with wins in their final two games of the regular season.

Drew Mestemaker Makes His Start

There was plenty of drama leading up to the game. Early Saturday morning ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Mestemaker had a shoulder strain. Mestemaker told reporters after last Saturday’s game that it felt like a shoulder stinger.

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Two hours before the game the Cowboys Radio pre-game show began with play-by-play voice Dave Hunziker reporting that Mestemaker was “very limited” during the week and that his gut said that the redshirt sophomore wouldn’t play.

Mestemaker joined his teammates on the field for light jogging, followed by individual workouts and then his usual pre-game routing with the starters, Cowboys Radio Network reported.

During the pre-game show, head coach Eric Morris said that the team would have a conversation with Mestemaker after pre-game workouts to see where he was at and that he wanted “honest communication” from Mestemaker about how he felt.

That positioned Mestemaker to be ready to play against Arizona State (6-4, 4-3).

Mestemaker suffered the injury on the first offensive possession of the game as he was sacked by Texas Tech defensive lineman T.J. Holmes. He spent time with team trainers two different times in the first quarter of that game and was able to play through out, though he was pulled from the game midway through the fourth quarter after it was clear the Cowboys weren’t rallying in a 52-27 loss.

He saw his school-record streak of eight straight games of 300 or more passing yards end in the loss as he finished 27-of-42 for 277 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. But his streak of 200-yard passing games remained intact.

Earlier this week, Mestemaker was named one of the five finalists for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm award. Entering Saturday’s game he led the country in passing yards (3,239) and touchdown passes (30).