The Oklahoma State Cowboys will have a winning record for the first time since 2023 with their win over the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The 30-27 overtime win — clinched by an interception from Quinton Hammonds in overtime — lifted the Cowboys (7-4, 5-3 in Big 12) to a place where even if they lose their final two games of the season, they’ll be over .500.

It was a grind-it-out kind of game. The Cowboys were down 24-7 at halftime and rallied not with big plays but long, productive drives that led to overtime.

Here is how each position group grades out after Saturday’s game.

Quarterback: B

Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drew Mestemaker told reporters after the game that Saturday was the first day this week he felt he might be able to play against Arizona State. He said that backup Broderick Vehrs got all the snaps during the week.

With no practice time and for only feeling good physically on Saturday, he had a quality game — 30-of-40 for 294 yards with an interception. The interception was basically an incredible play by Arizona State linebacker Martell Hughes, who pried it away from wide receiver Terrence Lewis’ hands. It’s hard to fault Mestemaker for that one.

The Cowboys didn’t air it out much — Mestemaker only completed two passes of more than 20 yards ­— but the focus on what he could do well physically served him well in the pocket. He took several hits in the game, and it didn’t seem to impact him.

Running Back: B

Caleb Hawkins powered the comeback vs. Arizona State 🔋



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Caleb Williams was a bit banged up on the first drive of the game but returned. William Mason got some early playing time for that reason, and he scored the game’s first touchdown. Combined the group rushed for 114 yards on 33 carries, an average of 3.5 yards.

The Cowboys were a much better rushing team in the second half, gaining 95 yards. That started with a big run by Hawkins on the Cowboys’ first drive of the half. The more commitment the Cowboys had to the run the more it paid off for the entire offense. It afforded Mestemaker better protection and gave the receivers more room to run routes as the front six became more committed to stopping Hawkins and Mason.

Hawkins and Mason delivered six receptions as well.

Wide Receiver: B

OT dubs hit different 🤠

Oklahoma State vs. Arizona State Highlights 🎬 pic.twitter.com/dDyLuoy4XN — Big 12 Studios (@big12studios) November 22, 2026

The group was rock solid all night, even though they didn't score a touchdown through the air. Justin Bowick caught seven passes for 95 yards and Wyatt Young caught six passes for 52 yards even as he was clearly dealing with some physical issues.

You hope you receivers score touchdowns so that hurts the grade a bit, as does the turnover on the interception by Arizona State’s Martell Hughes. Miles Coleman had the most incredible catch of the game as he managed to hang onto a Mestemaker pass as he was hit helmet-to-helmet by Arizona State’s Adrian Wilson, which was called targeting and led to his ejection.

This group is steady. It rarely makes mistakes. It’s a big reason why Mestemaker is a finalist for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

Tight End: B-

Martell Hughes snatched it 😤



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Morgan McPhaul was questionable and really didn’t factor in the game. Instead, Oscar Hammond became the go-to tight end with three catches for 26 yards. A couple of those catches featured good moves in space. Hammond was involved heavily in the run game.

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This unit continues to miss Carson Kolb, who has been out for a month and is probably the group’s best blocking tight end. But they’re making do with what they have at a group that is now much thinner than it looked on paper to start the season.

Offensive Line: B-

This really was a tale of two halves for the offensive line. In the first half the unit was OK, but it allowed two sacks of Mestemaker, and the run game barely gained two yards per carry. The offense could not sustain anything, and the line was, at times, pushed around by Arizona State’s exceptional front four.

Then the second half happened and everything changed. The offensive line started pushing the Arizona front four around. They started sealing the inside zone run better and Mestemaker had more time to throw. How consistently this group blocked in the final 30 minutes made a huge difference. Center Tyler Mercer and guard Joseph Hanson were called for penalties, surprising ones for one of the cleaner groups on the team.

Defensive Line: B-

Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive tackle Jerry Lawson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cowboys made a change up front in the starting lineup going with DeSean Brown on one edge instead of James Williams. Brown had a solid game. But this was a contest where the defensive line really didn't stick out — until the second half. Oklahoma State had difficulty getting pressure on freshman quarterback Jake Fette for the first 30 minutes, who proved more elusive than he looked on tape.

But in the second half this group tightened up, got more pressure on Fette and defensive tackle Jerry Lawson sacked him twice. It reached the point where Fette came close to making significant mistakes in the second half that could have kept the game from getting to overtime. The grade goes up consider how well the line played in the second half.

Linebacker: C-

All this group does is continue to produce without Tate Romney, who was out due to injury and didn't have the opportunity to play against his former team and in front of his hometown fans as he's a native of Chandler, Ariz.

Ethan Wesloski finished with nine tackles and Isaiah Chisholm finished with eight. They combined for two tackles for loss. This unit is consistently good and they're getting a nice boost from Taurean Davis, who has gotten more playing time with Romney's injury. He had two tackles, including a solo shot. He figures to have an inside track at a starting job next season.

Secondary: C+

Quinton Hammonds called GAME ‼️



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There were not as many coverage breakdowns in this game. But the Cowboys had a couple of significant ones in the first half that led to touchdowns. Reed Harris caught both of them, slipping behind Mo Horn for one and receiving a tipped pass from cornerback LaDainian Fields for the other. Harris caught 11 passes for 172 yards and two scores. The other receivers caught six passes. Harris — a potential first-round pick — was dominant but the rest of the unit didn’t give Arizona State much.

As with the rest of the team, this unit played better in the second half and safety Quinton Hammonds’ one-handed interception in overtime sealed the game.

Special Teams: B

Sam Keltner made three field goals, including back-to-back field goals that tied the game to send it to overtime and to give OSU a three-point lead in overtime. Punter Lachie Pozzobon was uncharacteristically busy with four punts for a 42.5-yard average, most of which were in the first half.

The Cowboys didn’t give up a kickoff return for a touchdown this week but the Sun Devils tried the same return that both Kansas State and Texas Tech used to hurt the Cowboys. This time, Oklahoma State covered it well.

Coaching: B-

Battled back 👏 pic.twitter.com/Zdhgf7oG32 — Big 12 Studios (@big12studios) November 22, 2026

Head coach Eric Morris put the timeout inside the two-minute timeout in the first half on him. It was a truly weird moment, and he admitted to reporters afterward that he thought the snap had been dropped and it was going to be third and short, so he called timeout. Morris’ biggest gamble came at halftime. He said after the game that he didn’t tell his coordinators to make adjustments — he told them to challenge the players. It worked.

Schematically, what the Cowboys installed during the week eventually worked. It just took a half of football — and a challenge from the coaching staff — to get it done.