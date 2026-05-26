Former Oklahoma State Athletic Director Terry Don Phillips Passes Away

Terry Don Phillips, the former Oklahoma State athletic director responsible for the program’s growth for nearly a decade, died on Tuesday at 78 years old.

Clemson’s athletic director announced Phillips’ passing. He oversaw the Tigers’ athletic department before left the profession when he retired in 2012. He was diagnosed with dementia 10 years ago and was living in an assisted living facility, per ESPN.

He oversaw the Cowboys’ athletic department from 1994-2002 and his most notable hiring was that of Les Miles as head football coach. His most notable projects modernized two of the campus’ most notable athletic facilities.

OSU Statement on Terry Don Phillips

General view of Boone Pickens Stadium at Oklahoma State University. | Rob Ferguson-Imagn Images

Current OSU athletic director Chad Weiberg posted a statement on Phillips’ passing.

"Terry Don's vision for our athletic department inspired a new and greater belief in what we could be," Weiberg said. "He played a significant role in moving Oklahoma State Athletics forward and we will be forever grateful."

During his eight-year tenure he oversaw the fund-raising efforts to improve Lewis Field — now Boone Pickens Stadium — and Gallagher-Iba Arena. During his time OSU also built Cowgirl Stadium for OSU's softball team and helped launch OSU's equestrian program.

"He had the vision to know what we needed to do before we did," said OSU senior associate athletic director Larry Reece in the same release. "He showed us through the renovation of Gallagher-Iba Arena that we could do big things here.

While he was AD, the men’s basketball team, led by then-coach Eddie Sutton, went to the NCAA Final Four in 1995 and the Elite Eight in 2000. Men’s golf claimed two national titles and 10 individual athletes also claimed NCAA titles.

He made as significant an impact at Clemson, where he elevated Dabo Swinney to head coach, who led the program to two national championships. He was also responsible for the hiring of several other Clemson coaches, including men's basketball coach Brad Brownell.

Phillips played high school football in Longview, Texas, where he was an all-State player. He was a two-year letterwinner at Arkansas and stayed on after graduation as a graduate assistant. He later coached the defensive line at Virginia Tech.

He moved out of coaching and into administration. His first administrative job was as athletic director at Liberty Baptist College — now Liberty — and moved on to become the assistant athletic director at Missouri and Florida. He followed that by becoming a senior administration at Southwestern Louisiana and Arkansas. Phillips is a member of the University of Arkansas Sports Hall of Honor.