Former Oklahoma State Linebacker Looks to Impact 49ers Defense in Rookie Campaign
Former Oklahoma State linebacker and defensive standout Nick Martin is hoping to create a role for himself during his first year in the NFL.
Martin was selected in the third round of the NFL Draft at No. 75 overall by the San Francisco 49ers, a team that was heavily favored to improve their defense in this year's draft. Prior to the Nick Martin selection, the Niners selected Georgia's Mykel Williams in the first round and Alfred Collins out of Texas in the second.
ESPN's Nick Wagoner reviewed the Niners' selctions after the NFL Draft came to an end with some great insight on how Martin can be of service to the Niners in his first year saying "Martin should have an opportunity to compete for early playing time right away given that the Niners don't have many established veterans at linebacker outside of Fred Warner."
Martin and other linebackers on the 49ers defense, like third-year Dee Winters and Tatum Bethune, will battle it out going into this year's NFL regular season.
The 49ers will try to replace talented linebacker Dre Greenlaw after Greenlaw signed with Denver this offseason.
Nick Martin was predicted by SI's Daniel Flick to be the 49ers' best rookie this upcoming year. Flick wrote "The 49ers will heavily depend on their 2025 draft class to reinvent their defense, and Martin figures to be a key piece in the middle of it all, literally and figuratively."
Martin has been listed as the current starting slot-linebacker on ESPN's roster for the 49ers, but it is still remains to be seen if he will start there or be a rotational player during his rookie campaign.
He'll certainly get immediate reps on special teams as a sure tackler who brings emphatic power on his hits, and with months to go before the regular season begins, Martin will have a chance to earn a starting spot on the 49ers defense.