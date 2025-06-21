Former Oklahoma State Linebacker Suffers Injury Ahead of Rookie Season
The news broke on Thursday afternoon that rookie linebacker Nick Martin suffered a broken thumb while lifting weights in preparation for his rookie campaign this upcoming NFL season.
Noah Furtado of the San Francisco Chronicle confirmed the injury was sustained weeks before the public's knowledge and will not affect Martin as he prepares for the upcoming season.
The announcement was made in a rather unconventional way as 49ers veteran offensive lineman Trent Williams essentially "spilled the beans" on the Martin injury when he was talking to the media about the rookie.
"Shout out to Nick Martin my new teammate," Williams said. "East Texas boy, Texarkana, already out there making plays. Broke his thumb lifting weights, which is kind of a mystery, but we ain't gonna speak on that. I can't wait to see him, can't wait to see his success in the NFL. He's going to be a great player."
Martin has reportedly not missed a single practice either, despite dealing with a broken thumb, which also will luckily not require surgery, as that could have temporarily sidelined the former OSU linebacker ahead of training camp next month.
This is a relief for the 49ers after they essentially drafted Nick Martin to be the replacement for Dre Greenlaw, who left for the Denver Broncos this offseason. Martin must see reps early in his career if he is to replace the All-Rookie defender Greenlaw.
There is an open spot for the outside linebacker for the 49ers heading into training camp, and if Martin wants to secure that spot, he must remain on the field no matter what the cost.