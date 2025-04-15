Former Oklahoma State QB Alan Bowman Signs With UFL Team
A former Cowboy is getting his chance at the professional level.
On Monday, former Oklahoma State quarterback Alan Bowman signed a deal with the UFL’s Michigan Panthers. After a couple of years in Stillwater and seven overall in college football, Bowman has made the leap to the next level.
Although last season didn’t quite go as planned, Bowman entered the season as one of the most intriguing quarterbacks in the country. Earning spots on a handful of preseason watchlists and being expected to carry the passing game in his second year with OSU, Bowman looked ready to have one of his best seasons yet.
Instead, Bowman finished the year with 2,423 passing yards for 16 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. His 12 picks for the season marked his second straight year leading the Big 12 in that category. Although he was pulled as the starter halfway through the season, Bowman still managed to start in nine games due to other injuries and played in all but one contest.
While his 2024 campaign was a rough one, as it was for everyone else at OSU, his 2023 season was still one to remember. Bowman was never one of the most talented quarterbacks in the nation, but he still put up some solid numbers and was instrumental to the Cowboys’ success in 2023.
After battling for the starting spot throughout nonconference play, Bowman was finally named the full-time starter ahead of OSU’s Big 12 opener against Iowa State. Although OSU lost that game, the Cowboys used their ensuing bye week to their advantage and rattled off a five-game winning streak that would propel them to a 10-win season and Big 12 Championship appearance.
Bowman ended his first year at OSU with 3,460 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. While his numbers weren’t always pretty, he was typically able to get the job done.
Most notably, Bowman was the quarterback for OSU’s win in the last Bedlam game, which will make him a Cowboy legend regardless of his other struggles. As he sets off for his next chapter, there is no doubt that OSU will be excited to see him succeed.