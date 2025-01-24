Former Oklahoma State RB Leaving Big 12 For New Mexico State
A former Cowboy won’t be facing his former team any time soon.
On Thursday, New Mexico State announced that former Oklahoma State running back Dominic Richardson has signed with the Aggies for next season. Richardson began his career in Stillwater but had played his previous two seasons at Baylor.
After transferring into Waco in 2023, Richardson quickly became the go-to rusher for the Bears. He finished that season with 125 rushes for 519 yards and a touchdown to lead Baylor in that area. Richardson also added another 152 yards on his 21 catches, resulting in one touchdown.
While he made an impact with the Bears, his numbers weren’t enough to impact Baylor’s season, as it was among the worst in the country at 3-9.
Coming into 2024, it appeared Richardson would have another solid season at Baylor in what looked to be his final season. However, he would soon be in the shadows of Bryson Washington and Dawson Pendergrass.
Richardson played in four games in September before opting out for the rest of the year and taking a redshirt, thus maintaining eligibility for a sixth season. Of course, Richardson spent his first three years with OSU, where his college career took off.
Always a solid option for the Cowboys, Richardson never became a star in Stillwater like it appeared he was on track for. His best season came in his final year with the Cowboys in 2022.
As a junior, Richardson rushed 149 times for 543 yards and eight touchdowns. He also added another 220 yards on 22 catches.
Richardson was part of the mass exodus from the program following the disappointing finish to the 2022 campaign. He ended his OSU career with 272 rushes for 1,139 yards and 15 touchdowns, plus another 286 yards receiving in 30 games.
Richardson will look to finish his career on a high note at New Mexico State. While he was unable to break through and become a star in the Big 12, a step down to a smaller school could be exactly what he needs to shine.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.