Former Oklahoma State Stars Headline Big 12 Alumni Council
The Big 12 introduced its first alumni council and a couple of Oklahoma State greats made the list.
On Wednesday, the Big 12 announced the formation of its first alumni council, which Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark helped form, and will provide guidance and expertise on topics ranging from branding to athlete relations. With the Big 12 entering a new era, the council, comprised of two athletes from all 16 member schools, could provide significant help.
“The Big 12 Conference is home to thousands of student-athlete alumni who have had great success on and off the field following their time on campus,” Yormark said. “As we enter into a new chapter as a 16-team league, the insights and perspectives of the Big 12 Alumni Council will be an incredible resource.”
OSU's representatives on the council are two of the school’s most notable names from the early 2010s. Star point guard Tiffany Bias Patmon and quarterback Brandon Weeden will provide their insight.
Bias Patmon played at OSU from 2010-14 and was a three-time All-Big 12 selection. She helped the Cowgirls to a WNIT title in 2012 and two NCAA Tournament appearances, including a Sweet 16 appearance in 2014.
While at OSU, Bias Patmon averaged 12.2 points, 5.9 assists and 2.2 steals in 132 games. After her time with the Cowgirls, she played 54 games in the WNBA and won a WNBA championship in her rookie season with the Phoenix Mercury.
Meanwhile, Weeden led the Cowboys to their best season in program history in 2011. In the 12-1 campaign, Weeden threw for 4,727 yards and 37 touchdowns. Those numbers made him OSU’s single-season leader in those categories until Mason Rudolph’s 2017 season. He was also the Cowboys’ career leader until Rudolph surpassed him.
After his record-breaking career in Stillwater, Weeden was a first-round pick in the 2012 NFL Draft and played 35 games across five seasons with the Cleveland Browns, Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans.
With those two on the Big 12 Alumni Council, OSU will be well-represented in the conference moving forward.
