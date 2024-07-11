'We Couldn't Beat Him': WVU Coach Talks Jaden Bray Addition
One of Oklahoma State’s transfers joined a Big 12 rival and could make a significant impact next season.
Former OSU wide receiver Jaden Bray entered the transfer portal this offseason and joined West Virginia. Last season, Bray played 10 games for the Cowboys, catching 30 passes for 382 yards and two touchdowns.
Against the Mountaineers last season, Bray had four catches for 53 yards and a touchdown, his first of the season. That performance played a role in West Virginia coach Neal Brown’s pursuit of Bray after he entered the portal.
“He scored a touchdown against us last year,” Brown said. “Once he went into the portal, we couldn't beat him; so we felt like we needed to get him on our team.”
Bray joins a West Virginia team that was competitive in the Big 12 last season with a 9-4 record, including 6-3 in conference. His 382 receiving yards last season would have ranked fourth on the Mountaineers. As a consistent threat to catch the ball, Bray would have ranked second in receptions.
Of course, adding a player of Bray’s caliber should translate to success on the field. Still, as a player from Mike Gundy’s team, Bray’s character also played a role in Brown’s interest in the Cowboys’ former star.
“But Jaden is really talented, and I thought he was slowed by injuries last year,” Brown said. “He had a couple really big games. He's a tremendous human being, first of all. So he's been a great addition to our locker room.”
OSU will host West Virginia in Stillwater on Oct. 5 next season. On their last trip to Stillwater, West Virginia beat the Cowboys in the 2022 regular season. If Bray can have a good performance against his former team, he could help upset the Cowboys.
