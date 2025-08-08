Former Oklahoma State Wide Receivers to Watch This NFL Season
As the NFL season gears up to kick off its first week of preseason, what better time than now to catch up on all the former Oklahoma State wide receivers who are currently playing on teams in the league.
Tylan Wallace / Baltimore Ravens
A former fourth-rounder in the 2021 NFL Draft, Tylan Wallace heads into his fifth season with the Baltimore Ravens. The former Oklahoma State receiver spent four seasons with the Pokes from 2017 to 2020, racking up 3,400 yards and 26 touchdowns.
Going into his fifth season with Baltimore, Wallace will have to battle this preseason and at camp to stay on the Ravens' receiving radar. Last season, he caught his first NFL touchdown, also logging 11 receptions for 193 yards.
For now, he is listed as the starting punt returner on the Ravens' depth chart heading into this season, as he has carved out a solid role as a Baltimore special teams specialist.
Tay Martin / Washington Commanders
It's fitting that Tay Martin follows Wallace on this check-in, as the former OSU wideout backed up the now Baltimore Raven in 2020 before taking over as the primary target in Stillwater for the Cowboys' 2021 campaign.
He'd become the Pokes' 10th receiver to log 1,000 yards in a season before setting his sights on the NFL. Martin would go undrafted in 2022, but landed with the San Francisco 49ers for a three-year stint from 2022 to 2024.
His 2024 season saw his first NFL touchdown as his only catch on the Tennessee Titans was for a 49-yard score. Now a member of the Washington Commanders for 2025, Martin will battle for a depth chart spot this preseason and likely be a practice squad player for the team.
Brennan Presley / Los Angeles Rams
One of Oklahoma State's most decorated receivers, Brennan Presley, is set to kick off his rookie season with the Los Angeles Rams following a decorated five-year run in Stillwater.
Presley finished his career with the Pokes, tallying the most receptions in school history with 315, also ranking second in Big 12 history. He'd put together over 3300 yards and 23 touchdowns from 2020 to 2024 before going undrafted and signing with the Los Angeles Rams this offseason.
The 5-foot-8 slot receiver is currently listed as the Rams' seventh receiver on their depth chart, and a solid showcase during preseason could help him rise up the list.
Rashod Owens / Cincinnati Bengals
Another former five-year player for the Pokes football team, Rashod Owens, finds himself gearing up for a rookie season with the Cincinnati Bengals.
He totaled over 1700 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns during his time at Oklahoma State, which was highlighted by an 895-yard season his junior year in 2023.
Just like Presley, the 23-year-old Owens is listed as the seventh wide receiver for his team as he tries to work his way up the depth chart this preseason.