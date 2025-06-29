Former OSU Linebacker Nick Martin Receives High Praise from All-Pro Linebacker
When Dre Greenlaw headed for Denver to collect himself a hefty paycheck, it left the 49ers needing to find All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner a running mate.
While they could have added a linebacker via trade or free agency, defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and the 49ers front office decided to take a chance on Oklahoma State linebacker Nick Martin in the third round of this year's NFL Draft.
The OSU linebacker wasn't listed as a third-round pick leading up to the draft, which details an interest the 49ers have in the 5-foot-11 versatile defender.
San Francisco's defensive captain, Fred Warner, has also taken a liking to his rookie protégé, as he praised him highly during the team's OTAs.
"I've loved everything that Nick's been about since he's arrived," Warner said. "I've seen the athletic ability flash already on the field in the way that he closes space really quickly. He already has the great mindset of wanting to learn, so I'm really happy with where he's at."
It's been said that earning Warner's praise is not easy, so the former Oklahoma State linebacker is certainly doing all the right things leading up to next season.
Before camp, Martin had already begun to receive attention and praise as one of the potential draft steals this year, before a single snap in the NFL.
"The San Francisco 49ers selected him in the third round anyway. Why? Well, they saw something in the Oklahoma State prospect that likens him to Dre Greenlaw, who left in free agency this offseason," said Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski. "The 5'11", 221-pound linebacker is undersized by NFL standards and a knee injury limited him during the 2024 campaign after amassing 140 total tackles the previous year. But he presents similarities to Greenlaw to fit into San Francisco's defensive scheme.
Martin will have to grind hard if he looks to start next to his idol this upcoming season. However, with the rave reviews already surrounding the former Cowboy linebacker, there is certainly a chance Nick Martin will at the very least be a key rotational player for San Francisco.