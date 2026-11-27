Post-Thanksgiving games can always be tricky. The Oklahoma State Cowboys hope to avoid that trickiness when they host the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday.

The direction of each team's season is baked in. The Cowboys (7-4, 5-3 in Big 12) have a winning record and will go to a bowl game. But there is no chance of them making the Big 12 championship game or the College Football Playoff. The Kansas Jayhawks (4-7, 2-6) will have a losing record and will not go to a bowl game for the third straight year.

The Cowboys can't hurt themselves in the Jayhawks can't help themselves. It's a classic case of playing for pride, which in a post-transfer portal and NIL era can be a tricky proposition. Head coach Eric Morris believes his players have the right attitude going into this game. We'll find out when they kick off at 5:15 p.m.

As the Cowboys prepare for the Jayhawks, here are four bold predictions, including the final score.

Drew Mestemaker Throws for 350 Yards

Drew Mestemaker with another DOMINANT Day vs. Kansas State



🔺22/28 Passing

🔺313 Passing Yards & 4 Passing TDs

🔺1 Rushing TD



Highlights⬇️@CowboyFB pic.twitter.com/fmhyoUrvjC — Big 12 Studios (@big12studios) November 7, 2026

It's been three games sends Drew Mestemaker last thew for 300 or more yards in a game. Gosh it feels like an eternity. Mestemaker had the longest streak of 300-yard passing games in the country, racking up 8 straight games passing that milestone. It is now the Oklahoma State record for most 300-yard passing games in a row, breaking the record of former starter Mason Rudolph.

For the past two games he’s finished below that benchmark, though he’s dealt with a shoulder issue he suffered at the start of the Texas Tech game and carried over into the Arizona State game. Last week against the Sun Devils he threw for 294 yards, even though he didn’t practice all week and it wasn’t clear if he would play until game time.

He isn't on the player availability report this week so he should have no restrictions, especially on getting the ball downfield, which wasn’t easy last weekend. I think he’s going to unleash that deep ball against a Kansas passing defense that has been one of the best in the country. The Jayhawks are a Top 20 unit in terms of passing yards allowed.

The Jayhawks pass rush is very good but the unit hasn’t produced many interceptions. Kansas only has four, and three are from linebacker Trey Lathan.

I think Mestemaker has a big game to finish off the regular season, which could be his final home game as he wrestles with a choice — return to Oklahoma State or head to the NFL, where he is a likely first-round pick.

Jaleel Johnson Has Two Sacks

Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive end Jaleel Johnson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Entering the season defensive end Jaleel Johnson was the poster child for holdover Oklahoma State players in the Eric Morris era. He was the only veteran that accompanied the rest of the team to Big 12 media days in July. He became the spokesperson for the Mike Gundy era players who opted to stay and play for Morris.

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Johnson has always had opportunities to play but injuries and other issues have gotten in the way. But he’s been a vital part of the defense for the Cowboys in 2026.

An injury kept him out of the Kansas State game and he enters Saturday’s context with 16 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. He's a fifth-year player who has seen everything from the 2023 Big 12 Championships game to 1-11 season in 2025.

I’ll predict that Johnson will double his sack total for the season on Saturday. He’ll track down Kansas quarterback Isaiah Marshall twice after he walks on senior day.

Eric Morris Will Cry

Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Eric Morris. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This isn’t so much a bold prediction as it is a certainty, Morris said on Tuesday. Senior day kind of messes him up.

“Yeah, I get emotional. I'm a crier too, which I don't like,” Morris said. “You know, there’s times you just can't control it. I think if you're in this for the right reasons, and you build the relationship [it happens]. I'm appreciative of these guys. It took everybody in this building for this thing to kind of get back turned around.”

There are 32 players that will be out of eligibility after the season. Some have played at Oklahoma State their entire careers like Johnson. Many of them transferred in just for this season. A few of them played for Morris at his previous school, North Texas.

Any way you look at it this season was special. The Cowboys were awful last year and went 1-11. With a win on Saturday, they’ll have won seven more games than a season ago. Morris couldn't have done that without the players that will walk on Saturday.

Score Prediction

Oklahoma State 36, Kansas 28

This will be the third straight week that Oklahoma State has faced a defense with an above average defensive line. Texas Tech and Arizona State posed unique challenges and Kansas will be no different. The Jayhawks have one of the best pass rushers in the conference Leroy Harris III, and he'll need to be accounted for.

To me it feels like the West Virginia game except Kansas’ offense isn’t as explosive. Quarterback Isaiah Marshall will need to be contained on designed runs. He’ll probably break one or two early. So long as the OSU defense does a good job of setting the edge the Cowboys should keep Marshall and running back Dylan Edwards — who prefers to get outside — from racking up the rushing yards. OSU wants Marshall throwing the ball — he’s tossed 10 interceptions.

The Cowboys And then they'll make up for it will probably fall behind early because that's what they've done all year. With a flurry of great offense in the second half. Oklahoma State wraps up a seven-win turnaround from a year ago with a victory.