Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris confirmed on Tuesday that he’ll be available on Dec. 2 to speak to the media about national signing day.

This is Morris’ full recruiting cycle with the Cowboys. Last year he took over the program in December so he did what he could with the window he was afforded This time he’s had a year to build relationships and build a recruiting class that most services rate as a Top 50 class in the country.

He said it’s been much easier to make his case with recruits this fall as the Cowboys eye an 8-4 regular season with a win over Kansas on Saturday.

“Hopefully, we get this class signed as far as the high school kids and the people that are eligible right now to come out early here in December,” Morris said on Tuesday.

Here’s a primer on where the Cowboys are at with a week left and what’s left to accomplish.

Current Commitments

Choctaw's Israel Hammons. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Here are the 21 players that are currently committed to OSU:

LB Israel Hammons, Choctaw (Choctaw, OK)

OL Odaefe Oruru, Jenks (Jenks, OK)

QB Carson White, Fort Bend Hightower (Missouri City, TX)

DL Keilan Neal, Franklin Road Academy (Nashville, TN)

DL Finn Walker, Conroe Oak Ridge (Conroe, TX)

DE DJ Williams, Clay-Chalkville (Pinson, AL)

RB TJ Lewis, Bolingbrook (Bolingbrook, IL)

S Chayce Davis, Trinity (Euless, TX)

TE Talan Scott, American Leadership Academy (Queen Creek, AZ)

DL Markius Woods, The Lawrenceville School (Lawrenceville, NJ)

WR John Rangel, Fort Bend Ridge Point (Missouri City, TX)

CB J'lynnd Kellow, Willis (Willis, TX)

LB Bryson Brown, Stillwater (Stillwater, OK)

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Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

OT Sonny Mullen, Troy (Troy, TX)

OT Gabriel Brooks, North Crowley (Fort Worth, TX)

DL Mahonri Maiava, Garden City C.C. (Garden City, KS)

WR Ake O'Neal, Argyle (Argyle, TX)

WR Cooper Hooker, Pryor (Quapaw, OK)

S Bryson Brown, Broken Arrow (Broken Arrow, OK)

WR Braylen Ross, Crean Lutheran (Irvine, CA)

OL Bryson Spencer, Huntington (Shreveport, LA)

List compiled from players’ social media announcements, verified reports and cross-checked at 247 Sports (subscription required).

Per 247Sports, Hammons and Oruru are four-star recruits. The rest are three-star recruits.

Targets

The Cowboys have one more set of official visits on Saturday when they host Kansas. Those official visits have been useful this month, as the Cowboys have landed seven commitments in November, many of which have visited Oklahoma State on gameday and then committed afterward.

Per Rivals (subscription required), some of Oklahoma State’s late targets include edge rusher Drake Carroll, who is committed to TCU but might flip after the firing of head coach Sonny Dykes.

Looking at 247 Sports’ offers list, there are only a handful of players that OSU has offered that still aren’t committed. Some of those names include quarterback Blake Roskopf (Desert Edge HS, Goodyear, Ariz.), running back Javian Jones-Priest (Martin High School, Arlington, Texas), edge rusher Eddie Robinson Jr. (Trinity Valley CC, Athens, Texas) and cornerback Coaleon Johnson (Iowa Western CC, Council Bluffs, Iowa).

Decommits

After much thought and consideration I've decided to reopen my recruiting from Oklahoma state. — Jake Baker 3⭐️ 6’6 295 (@JakeBaker_50) November 20, 2026

The Cowboys haven’t lost many commitments this cycle, but they recently lost a commitment from offensive lineman Jake Baker, who plays for Ensworth in Nashville, Tenn. He posted his decommitment to social media.

Oklahoma State remains his only power conference offer, per 247 Sports.

Signing-Day Decisions

There is one player that will wait until signing day to announce his decision.

Memphis (Tenn.) Central High School defensive lineman Joshua Lane posted to social media last week that he’ll announce his destination at 1:30 p.m. central on Dec. 2. The Cowboys are one of four finalists for the three-star player, along with Tennessee, Alabama and Memphis.