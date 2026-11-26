The Oklahoma State Cowboys won't be going to the College Football Playoff, but there's plenty to play for when they host the Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Head coach Eric Morris, who just landed a new contract extension that keeps him in Stillwater through 2032, has emphasized that since the Cowboys were eliminated from Big 12 title game contention after the Texas Tech loss. He wants his team to finish strong and have some momentum going into national signing day next week and bowl season, where the Cowboys will be heading for the first time since 2023.

With a win over Kansas on Saturday, the Cowboys will reach eight wins for the first first time since that 2023 season, when they went 10-4. The last time OSU won exactly eight games in a regular season was in 2019 when they went 8-5 and lost the Texas Bowl. Oklahoma State also won eight games in 2020, including its bowl game win.

Morris and the Cowboys see it as just the start of something big in Stillwater, especially as the playoff will expand to 24 teams next season. But, first, there’s a game to win on Saturday.

Here's all you need to know before Saturday’s game.

How to Follow Along

Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker fist bumps defensive coordinator Skyler Cassity. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matchup: Oklahoma State (7-4, 5-3 in Big 12) vs. Kansas (4-7, 2-6)

When: Saturday, Nov. 28

Where: Boone Pickens Stadium, Stillwater, Okla.

Time: 5:15 p.m. CDT

Watch: ESPN2 (Chuckie Kempf and Dustin Fox)

Listen: Cowboy Radio Network (Dave Hunziker, John Holcomb and Deion Imade)

Internet/App Radio: The Varsity Network

Satellite Radio: SiriusXM 83 and on the SiriusXM app

All-Time Series

Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Caleb Hawkins. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Series History: OSU leads, 42-31-2

In Stillwater: OSU leads, 19-14-1

In Lawrence: OSU leads, 23-17-1

At Neutral: Never met

First Meeting (1923): Kansas 9, OSU 0

Last Meeting (2025): Kansas 38, OSU 21

Last OSU Win (2023): OSU 39, Kansas 32

Last Kansas Win (2025): Kansas 38, OSU 21

Morris vs. Kansas: 0-0

Leipold vs. OSU: 2-2

Kansas Scout

Kansas Jayhawks quarterback Isaiah Marshall. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Head Coach

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UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Lance Leipold | sixth season at Kansas, 20 career seasons overall.

Record: 31-42 (six years at Kansas); Career: 177-81.

Kansas Players to Watch

Kansas Jayhawks running back Dylan Edwards. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Isaiah Marshall | QB | So. | 6-0, 210 | Time will tell if Marshall can be better than his predecessor, Jalon Daniels, who is now Baker Mayfield’s backup as a rookie in Tampa Bay in the NFL. But Marshall has an intriguing skill set that, at times, has shined this season. He’s thrown for 2,054 yards, 13 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He’s also rushed for 782 yards and six scores. The closest think the Cowboys have faced to Marshall this season is West Virginia’s Michael Hawkins.

Dylan Edwards | RB | Sr. | 5-9, 175 | It’s hard to believe one of the top recruits of the Class of 2023 is in his fourth season of college football and on his third school (Colorado and then Kansas State). When Marshall isn’t running the ball Edwards usually is. He only carried the ball three times against West Virginia on Nov. 14 and didn’t play against BYU. He is not listed on the KU player report. He’s rushed for a career-high 609 yards and has 20 receptions for 177 yards with six combined touchdowns.

Nik McMillan | WR | Sr. | 6-1, 195 | McMillan is well off his pace from a season ago at Buffalo — where Leipold coached before taking the Kansas job. He caught 62 passes for 981 yards and three scores a year ago. He has 38 receptions for 553 yards and five touchdowns, the last of which is a career high. BYU limited him to one catch last week. He should be available on Saturday and the OSU defense needs to account for him.

Leroy Harris III | DE | Jr. | 6-5, 270 | Allow me to introduce you to the guy who will attempt to be in OSU quarterback Drew Mestemaker’s grill all evening. Harris leads the Jayhawks with 8.5 sacks. Before one thinks he’s limited to just sacking the quarterback, he’s also defended six passes (i.e. batted them down) and forced four fumbles. OSU coach Eric Morris said the defensive line will be one of the best the Cowboys have faced. Harris sets the tone.

Trey Lathan | LB | Sr. | 6-1, 230 | He’s the do-everything guy for Kansas. He has 77 tackles, which leads the team. He has three interceptions, which leads the team. He has 1.5 sacks and a fumble recovery. He’s everywhere and his quickness is deceptive to quarterbacks and running backs alike.

Outlook

Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leipold was where Morris was when he arrived in Lawrence in 2021. The program was in shambles. It took him longer, going from 2-10 in 2021 to 5-7 in 2022 to 9-4 in 2023. Then Leipold got a contract extension, just like Morris did earlier this week.

Since then? Leipold has won 14 games, nine games in league play and watched as Kansas has rebuilt its stadium, built him a new football facility and begun a new project around the stadium to drive revenue. He’s one of three remaining Big 12 hot seat coaches (Colorado’s Deion Sanders and Cincinnati’s Scott Satterfield). A win or a loss likely won’t be the final determination of whether he returns. He has more than $17 million in buyout money that may keep him at Kansas another year.

That said, this team is more talented than its record suggests. Marshall has some great qualities that KU can build on next year. The defense can affect the quarterback. Leipold won six national titles at Division III Wisconsin-Whitewater. He didn’t forget how to coach. It just shows how hard it is to sustain success in any conference.

Oklahoma State Scout

Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive coordinator Skyler Cassity with linebacker Ethan Wesloski. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Head Coach

Eric Morris | First Season at Oklahoma State and eighth season as head coach

Record: 7-4 at Oklahoma State and 53-38 overall.

Oklahoma State Players to Watch

Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Justin Bowick. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drew Mestemaker | QB | r-So. | 6-3, 215 | Will this be Mestemaker’s last home game for OSU? Morris said there was no consideration about letting the redshirt sophomore walk with an NFL decision looming. Both have consistently said there is no conversation to be had until after the season ends. He’ll have a month to think about it with a bowl game likely in late December. He has FBS’s longest-active streak of 200-yd passing games (26), had eight straight 300-yards passing games earlier this season and leads FBS in passing yards, passing touchdowns, points responsible for and 20-yd completions. If this is it, then it’s been real fun to watch.

Caleb Hawkins | RB | So. | 6-0, 219 | One player who can’t go to the NFL next season is Hawkins, who needs to play one more year of college football before he can declare early. If Mestemaker does leave early, he becomes a clear Heisman Trophy candidate in 2027. The Doak Walker semifinalists is one of two players in FBS with 10 games of 100 or more years from scrimmage. He is fourth in FBS in all-purpose yards and eighth in rushing yards. He leads FBS in receiving yards for running backs with 509 yards.

Justin Bowick | WR | r-Sr. | 6-5, 209 | No Cowboys player has improved his NFL draft stock more than the fifth-year senior, who probably wasn’t on anyone’s radar before the season and now has the makings of a second-day pick in April. Entering Saturday’s game he is No. 8 in FBS with 10 touchdown receptions, he has three 100-yards receiving games and has caught a touchdown pass in seven of his last nine games.

Ethan Wesloski | LB | r-Sr. | 6-1, 234 | This will be his final game in Stillwater as the fifth-year senior is out of eligibility. He’s had a great season with the Cowboys. He is in the Top 10 in the Big 12 with 8.5 tackles per game and had back-to-back games with 17 tackles earlier this season. Just as important, he is a William V. Campbell Trophy finalist. That is considered the “academic Heisman Trophy.”

LaDainian Fields | CB | r-Sr. | 6-1, 176 | Fields remains the nation’s leader in total interceptions with seven picks, six of which came in a four-game period earlier this season. He is also No. 7 in the FBS with an average of 1.2 passes defended per game. There’s a good chance he’s selected as a first-team All-Big 12 pick when the team is released next week.

Outlook

Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Eric Morris. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Oklahoma State fans were told before the season the Cowboys would go 8-4, finish 6-3 in Big 12 play and head to a bowl game for the first time in three years they likely would have jumped at it. That’s how starved they were after a combined 4-20 record in 2024 and 2025. Now, these Cowboys missed a big chance against Iowa State that could have kept them in the hunt for the Big 12 title game a little longer. But with a win on Saturday, OSU has a seven-win turnaround from last season and a four-win turnaround from the past two seasons.

Morris has done what he felt he could do and then some. The offense came as advertised. The defense has been shaky at times, but it’s also made big plays in big moments more often than it hasn’t. The temptation is to rest a bit after a successful season. Morris appears to have no intention of doing so. He’s still talking about goals for this season (an eighth win, a bowl game win), excited about his incoming recruiting class and is likely eager to hit the portal with a better case to bring in mature talent.

Oklahoma State gave him an extension this week. It’s risky. We’ve seen those extensions backfire before. But the risk is worth the potential reward. With a 24-team playoff coming next year, the Cowboys are much closer to the postseason now than they were even three years ago when they lost to Texas in the Big 12 title game.