Four-Star Linebacker Includes Oklahoma State in Top Three
The Oklahoma State Cowboys find themselves in a solid spot when it comes to four-star recruit DaQuives Beck's commitment process going into the summer. The top 10 linebacker listed his top three schools, including Oklahoma State, Oklahoma, and Texas A&M, according to On3's Hayes Fawcett.
As a consensus four-star prospect, Beck ranks as highly as the No. 153 overall player (On3) and the No. 9 linebacker (On3 and 247Sports) for the 2026 recruiting class.
Beck took an official visit to Stillwater in early April after receiving an offer from the team in October of 2024. He's currently listed at 6-foot-2, 215 pounds with plenty of room to still grow.
This past season during his junior year at Carthrage High School, Beck logged 102 tackles, 21 tackles for loss and six sacks en route to helping the Bulldogs capture the Texas 4A-DII state title. He also recorded three pass breakups and returned a fumble for a touchdown.
On top of his stellar junior season, during the Texas 4A-DII state title game, Beck was also named Defensive MVP, recording 10 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and a sack.
If Beck were to commit to the Oklahoma State Cowboys, he would be OSU's highest-rated commit for the 2026 class, a class that has already over a dozen commitments and currently ranks No. 23 overall for 247Sports' team rankings. A commitment from the four-star recruit, however, would bump the Cowboys up a few slots into the No. 19 position.
Oklahoma State already has one linebacker committed for their 2026 class with three-star recruit Trey McGlothlin signing back in March earlier this year. They'll now be awaiting the answer from Beck within the next few months.