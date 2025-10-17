Game Preview: Oklahoma State Hosts No. 24 Cincinnati in Homecoming Battle
Oklahoma State has a Homecoming date with Cincinnati on Saturday, and the Cowboys are still in desperate need of a win.
Back in late August, OSU and Cincinnati each opened their seasons with Thursday night matchups. The Cowboys beat UT Martin at home, while Cincinnati lost a tight neutral-site contest with Nebraska in Kansas City.
Since that Thursday night, things have only gone in the opposite direction for both teams. The Cowboys and Bearcats are each on five-game streaks, with OSU on the verge of a 1-6 record, and Cincinnati earning a spot in the top 25 after yet another win.
On Saturday, it appears likely that both of those streaks will continue, but if a few things go the Cowboys’ way, they might be able to snap them. The first step in any OSU win would be a much-improved offense.
Although it’s hard to say how much has changed in Stillwater as Kevin Johns takes over the offensive playcalling, there’s a chance OSU will look different on that side this weekend. Of course, with Sam Jackson V still set to start at quarterback, it might not matter how much the playcalling differs.
Still, if the Pokes can find something from Jackson and get the ground game going with Rodney Fields Jr. and company, they might be able to put enough points on the board to stay competitive. However, with a season-high of 27 points, the Cowboys’ defense will likely need its best outing of the year to even keep this game close.
With Brendan Sorsby set to lead a dynamic Cincinnati offense, OSU will need to be ready for an efficient passing attack. Coupled with an impressive rushing attack, the Bearcats’ offense should be able to pick apart the OSU defense.
As interim defensive coordinator Clint Bowen continues to lose players to the portal, putting guys in positions to succeed has only become more difficult. After allowing at least 39 points in each of their first three Big 12 contests, it seems almost certain that Cincinnati will come out on top if it can reach that threshold.
Perhaps the only hope for OSU will be external factors, such as this matchup being Homecoming under the lights in Boone Pickens Stadium. College football is a sport where stranger things have happened, and getting a win over a ranked opponent after how the past few weeks have looked would be nearly unbelievable, but Stillwater could be a place for some magic on Saturday night.