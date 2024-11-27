Game Preview: Oklahoma State Looking to Upset No. 25 Colorado
Oklahoma State has one last chance for a conference win and could sink a rival’s title hopes in the process.
On Friday, OSU will kick off its final regular season game in Boulder against No. 25 Colorado. The Cowboys have lost eight straight, and the Buffaloes need to bounce back to potentially make the Big 12 Championship and even the College Football Playoff.
Facing Colorado could be the toughest task of the season for OSU and Bryan Nardo’s defense. After giving up 56 points to Texas Tech last game, OSU will need to play much better against Deion Sanders’ explosive squad.
It all starts with a couple of Heisman contenders on the Colorado offense. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders has been one of the most dynamic playmakers under center in college football. He has 3,488 yards and 30 touchdowns through the air this season to lead the Big 12.
His top target is two-way threat Travis Hunter. The Heisman favorite has 82 catches for 1,036 yards and 11 touchdowns this season and has established himself as maybe the best player in the country. Stopping that duo might not be possible for OSU.
While OSU’s defense has failed it throughout the season, its offense has found some relief. Last week against Texas Tech, OSU started true freshman quarterback Maealiuaki Smith, and he shined. Smith threw for 316 yards, two touchdowns and one interception to go with a 13-yard rushing touchdown in the shootout.
Ollie Gordon also had his best game of the season, with 15 carries for 156 yards and three touchdowns. He also had another 30 receiving yards and completed a 27-yard pass. If OSU wants to beat Colorado, Gordon and the Cowboys will need to pull out all the stops again.
Of course, Friday gives one last opportunity for seniors such as Brennan Presley to go out with a bang. While this has been a rough season, an upset victory is exactly what OSU needs.
