Georgia State Running Back Transfer Commits to Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State’s running back room has added some depth.
On Tuesday, the Cowboys landed Georgia State running back Freddie Brock out of the transfer portal, as reported by Pete Nakos of On3. Brock will be entering his sixth season of college football and looking to cap his career with a solid campaign in Stillwater.
Last season, Brock was a solid contributor for Georgia State and led the team in rushing. He finished with 151 carries for 819 yards and eight touchdowns. He also caught 21 passes for 166 yards and a touchdown, showing his versatility out of the backfield.
After having a successful three seasons at Maine, Brock transferred to Georgia State in 2023 and needed some time to adjust to the FBS level. While Brock only played in three regular season games and had minimal production, he broke out in the Panthers’ Idaho Potato Bowl victory. In the season finale, Brock had 24 carries for 276 yards and a touchdown, proving he can play at a high level in the FBS.
With Ollie Gordon out of the mix, the Cowboys have some questions at running back for the first time since 2022. Gordon won the Doak Walker Award and Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2023 and was even a Heisman candidate entering the 2024 season.
Of course, replacing that production is nearly impossible for any one player to accomplish. So, adding another talented running back in Brock to a position that already features Rodney Fields Jr., Sesi Vailahi and Kalib Hicks, among others, gives the Cowboys a chance to diversify their rushing attack.
Brock will simply add to the various names on the OSU roster making their first appearance in Stillwater in 2025. After so much talent from the 2024 roster departed, the Cowboys have had to build mostly through the transfer portal, with new coordinators Doug Meacham and Todd Grantham leading the charge.
While there are no guarantees the Cowboys’ offseason moves will result in them having a bounce-back season. Additions like Brock from the portal should only help OSU as it looks to begin a new bowl streak.