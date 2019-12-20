Gunnar Gundy Will Walk On to Oklahoma State in 2021, per The Oklahoman

Both on the field and in recruiting, quarterbacks are always at the center of attention and to Oklahoma State’s delight, they have found out they will be adding a quarterback in 2021, one that is familiar with the program.

Gunnar Gundy, son of head coach Mike Gundy, will be walking on to the team in 2021, per the Oklahoman.

Gunnar is a senior at Stillwater High School who has lead his team to back-to-back state championship appearances. Over a three year varsity career, Gunnar has thrown for 6,621 yards and 78 touchdowns, some of the most among Oklahoma prep quarterbacks. 47 of those touchdowns and 3,481 of those yards were accumulated during this past season.

Gunnar had publicly received two offers during his recruitment, one from Eastern Michigan and one from Toledo.

Gunnar tells the Oklahoman that he will be a part time student at Oklahoma State University during the spring and fall of the 2020 semesters so that he can preserve four years of athletic eligibility when he walks on in the spring of 2021.

With Spencer Sanders most likely leaving within the next 2-3 seasons and Shane Illingworth signing with the Cowboys just two days ago, the quarterback room will not be short of talent for the near future.

It was often speculated that Gunnar would end up as a Cowboy, but it is finally being confirmed. Mike Gundy has said before on record that Gunnar’s college decision was completely up to himself and what he felt comfortable with.

Now that he has decided, I am sure that both Mike Gundy and his wife, Kristen Gundy, are happy they will have their son at home for college.