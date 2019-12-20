Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Gunnar Gundy Will Walk On to Oklahoma State in 2021, per The Oklahoman

Marshall Levenson

Both on the field and in recruiting, quarterbacks are always at the center of attention and to Oklahoma State’s delight, they have found out they will be adding a quarterback in 2021, one that is familiar with the program.

Gunnar Gundy, son of head coach Mike Gundy, will be walking on to the team in 2021, per the Oklahoman.

Gunnar is a senior at Stillwater High School who has lead his team to back-to-back state championship appearances. Over a three year varsity career, Gunnar has thrown for 6,621 yards and 78 touchdowns, some of the most among Oklahoma prep quarterbacks. 47 of those touchdowns and 3,481 of those yards were accumulated during this past season.

Gunnar had publicly received two offers during his recruitment, one from Eastern Michigan and one from Toledo.

Gunnar tells the Oklahoman that he will be a part time student at Oklahoma State University during the spring and fall of the 2020 semesters so that he can preserve four years of athletic eligibility when he walks on in the spring of 2021.

With Spencer Sanders most likely leaving within the next 2-3 seasons and Shane Illingworth signing with the Cowboys just two days ago, the quarterback room will not be short of talent for the near future.

It was often speculated that Gunnar would end up as a Cowboy, but it is finally being confirmed. Mike Gundy has said before on record that Gunnar’s college decision was completely up to himself and what he felt comfortable with.

Now that he has decided, I am sure that both Mike Gundy and his wife, Kristen Gundy, are happy they will have their son at home for college. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys Lose Receiver Coach Kasey Dunn to UNLV

Robert Allen

Kasey Dunn leaving Oklahoma State to be offensive coordinator at UNLV

Dru Brown Turned a Little into A Lot

Robert Allen

Dru Brown talks about being named a captain and how he persevered this season.

Oklahoma State Set to Face Minnesota in Tulsa at the BOK Center

Zach Lancaster

Oklahoma State faces a tough Minnesota team in Tulsa this coming Saturday in Tulsa.

Gundy Likes Recruiting Class, but I Think This is More Than Lip Service

Robert Allen

Oklahoma State head football coach Mike Gundy talks 2020 football signees

OSU's Trio of Tulsa-Area Signees are Excited for Stillwater

Zach Lancaster

Bishop Kelley's Zach Middleton and Bixby's Brennan Presley and Jordan Reagan signed with Oklahoma State and are excited for their time in Stillwater. Read more.

Pokes Report Grades the Big 12 on Early Signing Day

Robert Allen

Another version of recruiting grades for the Big 12 Conference

Hubbard Earns Unanimous All-America Status

Pokes Report Staff

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard earned unanimous All-America status.

Quick Notes and Summary of the Early Signing Period for Oklahoma State

Marshall Levenson

Mason Cobb Will Hopefully Be the Morning Topper

Robert Allen

Mason Cobb will be one of the last players to add to Oklahoma State's group of early signees.

Oklahoma State 2020 Commitment Class: Linebackers

Pokes Report Staff

A look at Oklahoma State football's 2020 Early Signing Period commitment class profiles of Jeff Roberson and Cole Thompson. Read more.