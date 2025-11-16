Has Oklahoma State Proved They Can Win A Big 12 Game This Season?
Oklahoma State might finally be seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.
The Cowboys continue their Big 12 drought as they lost a heartbreaking game to Kansas State on Saturday. However, this game was in Oklahoma State’s reach for the entirety of four quarters.
Oklahoma State would take an early lead in this bout as Logan Ward hit a 47-yard field goal in the first quarter to give the Cowboys a 3-0 lead. Ward would then be called upon again to hit another 47-yard try that would give the Cowboys a 6-0 lead. This, however, would be the end of the Cowboy offense and wouldn’t be enough to hold on in this game.
Kansas State would score with about seven minutes remaining in the first half to give the Wildcats a 7-6 lead going into the half. Then Joe Jackson would have a 15-yard touchdown run in the fourth to give Kansas State a 14-6 win.
Although it was a sloppy game for the Pokes, has such a close win given them hope for a Big 12 win with two games remaining?
Many things went wrong for the Cowboys in their loss to Kansas State, but even though they did, OSU only lost by one possession. The Cowboys had many chances to make up for this one possession as overall the Cowboys had five turnovers.
Four of these turnovers fall upon quarterback Zane Flores. Flores threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball twice in Oklahoma State’s loss on Saturday. Now, one interception practically didn’t matter as Flores threw a prayer up at the end of the first half that got picked, but the other three did.
Flores’ first interception gave Kansas State possession on Oklahoma State’s side of the field, which led to the Wildcats' first touchdown. Then, with a chance to take a lead in the red zone, Flores would fumble the ball on the nine-yard line, stalling a productive Cowboy drive.
Flores’ last turnover would come when OSU was once again knocking on the door to the Kansas State endzone as the Cowboys were on the Wildcat 23-yard line. However, he would be sacked and fumble once again.
Even with the extra possessions, the Cowboy defense gave it their all and only allowed Kansas State to score twice. They even caused a distribution of their own as Parker Robertson had his own interception in the game.
With all the wrongs that Oklahoma State did on Saturday, they were still in the game. So much so that if they can put together a game where they limit these mistakes, the Cowboys might just claim a Big 12 win.