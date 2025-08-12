How an 8-Win Season Would Make History for Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State is looking to bounce back, and doing so could make some history.
Throughout OSU’s history, the Cowboys have mostly been a losing program. Until Mike Gundy’s arrival, OSU was far from a premier program in the college football world.
While OSU was certainly accustomed to losing seasons before Gundy’s arrival, last season’s 3-9 record was a bit shocking. However, the Cowboys could easily bounce back in a big way.
If things go well in 2025, OSU could have the largest year-to-year win increase in school history. Currently, that record is set at five games, meaning an eight-win season would tie the record, and a nine-win season would put the 2025 team in a tier of its own.
OSU has made that five-win increase twice in program history, and the 2025 team could be the first to accomplish the feat in over eight decades. The most recent five-win jump came in 1944, when OSU went 8-1 following a 3-4 season in 1943. Before that, OSU went from 0-7-1 in 1920 to 5-4-1 in 1921.
While Gundy’s immense success and 10-win seasons would make it seem like he would have already accomplished a five-win year-to-year increase, his consistency has prevented any of his teams from being bad enough to make that type of jump a likelihood. Of course, that is until now.
After getting only three wins last season, a five-win or more jump almost seems like an expectation. Although the Cowboys have plenty of issues to sort out before kickoff, the prospect of winning two nonconference games, boasting a winning record in Big 12 play and winning a bowl game isn’t all that daunting.
Back on the right side of history
Last season, the Cowboys won only three games and had the worst season of the Mike Gundy era. Given expectations, it has a legitimate case for the worst season in OSU history.
That take is also backed up by the fact it was the largest year-to-year decrease in wins in OSU history. Going from 10 wins in 2023 to three in 2024, the seven-win drop beat out two six-win drops.
The most recent six-win drop came in 1989, when OSU won four games a year after Barry Sanders’ Heisman campaign led OSU to a 10-2 record. The only other drop of that magnitude came in 1946, when OSU won only three games after a 9-0 Sugar Bowl-winning 1945 season that OSU claims a national championship for.
After a massive drop in 2024, the Cowboys are ready to rebound and want to be in the history books for the right reasons when this season concludes.