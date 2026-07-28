How The Arizona State Sun Devils Could Ruin Oklahoma State's Season in 2026

It was a rise few saw coming. It's the kind of rise that Oklahoma State fans hope the Cowboys can start making in 2026.

That rise, of course, was completed by the Arizona State Sun Devils. The program went from a three-win team in 2023, its final season in the Pac-12 conference, to an 11-win team in 2024 as it rode running back Cam Skattebo and that magical season to their first Big 12 championship.

The Sun Devils even made things interesting in the College Football Playoff, taking Texas to overtime before losing.

The Cowboys had never been to the College Football Playoff. They went to the Big 12 Championship Game twice in a three-year span from 2021-23 but lost both times. It's been more than a decade since former coach Mike Gundy won a Big 12 title.

Cowboys fans are restless and they're starved for winning. New head coach Eric Morris hopes to begin his own legacy with the Cowboys this season.

Success comes in many forms. So does ruin.

How Arizona State Could Ruin Oklahoma State’s Season

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Much of this has to do with when the game is played. Set for Nov. 21 in Tempe, the Cowboys will be just two games away from the end of their regular season. It leaves open the possibility that Arizona State could ruin their season in a several ways.

What if the Cowboys overachieve? What if they're in position to reach the Big 12 Championship game? That would be a massive turnaround story. It would be as big a story nationally as Arizona State was two years ago.

All the pressure would be on Oklahoma State. All the Sun Devils would have to do is win the game and, potentially, take the Cowboys out of the running. Season ruined scenario number one.

Scenario No. 2 involves the College Football Playoff. Remember — teams don’t have to win their conference to get into the CFP. They just need to be ranked among the Top 12 teams. And teams with 10 or more wins have the best chance.

If an Arizona State win derails OSU’s chances of a 10-win season, then season ruined. The at-large berth is probably off the table.

Scenario No. 3 is a bowl game. Let’s say the Cowboys meet expectations or is even a bit below them. That may make this game an important one for OSU to make a bowl game for the first time since 2023. If the Cowboys need just one win in their final two a loss doesn’t kill those chances. But two out of their final two? Well, a loss ruins the season.

So, it’s a hierarchy. But there a few ways the Sun Devils could ruin the Cowboys’ season.