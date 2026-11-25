One of the factors that programs like Oklahoma State must consider during roster building is revenue-sharing and NIL. It's college sports’ new normal.

NIL and revenue sharing are tools that can be used to help head coaches like Eric Morris build the best possible roster. But it's also an opportunity to retain players that have become a successful part of the program.

Last offseason there were few players for Morris to retain, as most of them hit the transfer portal after the firing of Mike Gundy. The Cowboys started this season with 92 new players between transfers and freshmen.

Morris does not want that kind of turnover in 2027. The proper use of NIL money and revenue-sharing money can help retain players that will be big parts of Oklahoma State’s success in 2027. Here are five players the Cowboys should prioritize.

RB Caleb Hawkins

Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Caleb Hawkins. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It goes without saying that no player — outside of quarterback Drew Mestemaker — is more important to Oklahoma State’s success in 2027 than Caleb Hawkins. The only difference is that Mestemaker can weigh going to the NFL after this season and his priorities may be different than Hawkins, who must play one more year of college football before he can consider going to the NFL.

Hawkins is in the Top 10 nationally in nine different categories, including receiving yards by a non-wide receiver or tight end (509) and 10 games with 100 or more scrimmage yards. He’s averaging 161.73 all-purpose yards and should have 2,000 all-purpose yards by season’s end, including the bowl game in December.

Not knowing the terms of Hawkins’ current NIL deal, those that handle that in Stillwater should build a fence around Hawkins because there will be suitors trying to poach him. He projects to be a Heisman Trophy candidate in 2027.

The Cowboys have advantages here, not the least of which is that Hawkins is close to home as he grew up in Shawnee and grew up an Oklahoma State fan. He’s talked about storming the field with OSU fans after the last Bedlam victory in 2023. It’s not a hard sales pitch. It’s just making sure he’s taken care of. Losing him is not an option.

NT Jerry Lawson

Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive tackle Jerry Lawson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here’s what head coach Eric Morris had to say about Jerry Lawson’s game on Saturday against Arizona State and his season in general:

“I just think Jerry had maybe the best individual game of our D-lineman all year long,” he said on Tuesday. “Like he was phenomenal in this game. If you look at his stats and his play in the interior, was a huge part of it.”

Lawson had two sacks in the game and for the season has 2.5 sacks and five tackles for loss. Nose tackles, generally, pave the way for linebackers and safeties to make tackles. But Lawson has emerged as a nose tackle that can also collapse the pocket on passing downs. That’s a combination that’s hard to find.

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He’s the only projected starter on the front four. He has experience in this scheme from his time at Abilene Christian with current defensive coordinator Skyler Cassity. That continuity and his performance is worth ensuring NIL doesn’t get in the way of him playing in Stillwater another year.

CB LaDainian Fields

Oklahoma State Cowboys cornerback LaDainian Fields. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Before the season, Morris said that he needed LaDainian Fields to prove that he could make more plays on the football in the air. Well, mission accomplished.

Fields not only leads the Cowboys with seven interceptions — he leads the country with seven interceptions. He's two interceptions clear of second place. He had a terrific stretch where he picked off six passes in a four-game stretch from Oct. 17 to Nov. 7. He’s all but sealed selection to the all-Big 12 team and, nationally, he’ll have to considered for all-America selection based on his production.

He enters the regular-season finale with 39 tackles, six pass breakups and a quarterback hurry. It’s the perfect storm of a season for a player who was one of the few holdovers from last year’s team and took a huge leap in the Cowboys’ defensive system.

He’s a Del City native so keeping him home shouldn’t be hard and NIL shouldn’t be a reason for him to flirt with the transfer portal.

WR Terrence Lewis

Oklahoma State Cowboys wide receiver Terrence Lewis. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The former North Texas transfer started the season behind Chris Barnes at the Z receiver position and is now listed as an “OR” on the depth chart. Entering the season regular season finale Lewis has 28 receptions for 343 yards and two touchdowns while Barnes has caught 13 passes for 196 yards.

In an offense where the passing game reaches such a volume that three or four players can catch five or more passes in a game. Lewis is an invaluable part of the group. He’s also the kind of receiver that other schools might be interested in should he hit the transfer portal.

Oklahoma State should ensure that NIL and revenue sharing is not a reason for Lewis to test the waters.

BS Quinton Hammonds

Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Quinton Hammonds. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Safety is a tricky position for the Cowboys because the group has underperformed in 2026. But Hammonds has been the one constant, solid performer among the group. He enters the final game of the regular season with 70 tackles, second-most on the team, along with two interceptions, the latter of which won the game for the Cowboys against Arizona State on Saturday.

He's been a part of Morris’ program for three years. Hammonds was one of nearly 20 players that transferred from North Texas after last season. Chances are he's comfortable with the coaching staff because he's played for most of them since 2025. As with Hawkins, it’s about building a fence around him so he’s not tempted to test the waters. He has the potential to be an all-Big 12 first-team or second-team performer in 2027.