What Oklahoma State Star Caleb Hawkins Wants to Be Known for in 2026

FRISCO, Texas — By every measure, Caleb Hawkins had one of the best seasons in college football in 2025.

The running back, who played his freshman season at North Texas, was not only named a unanimous freshman all-American but also earned selection as a second- and third-team all-American by three different outlets. That was alongside his selection as the American Conference rookie of the year.

Transferring to Oklahoma State and following his former head coach, Eric Morris, didn’t take much work. He’s also a Shawnee, Okla., native, so he’s closer to home. But there’s more to prove, even after an exquisite true freshman season.

By the end of the 2026 season, he’d like to be known for something else.

What Caleb Hawkins Wants to Improve in 2026

Oklahoma State's Caleb Hawkins. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 6-foot, 200-pound back is known for his toughness. Morris wants all his players to be known for that. But Hawkins wanted to add something to his game this offseason and his work has been built around something that many believe he doesn’t have — a different gear.

“I hope I can showcase my speed a little bit more,” Hawkins said. “I know that there were some questions that I wasn’t a fast back, and I want to showcase that I have the ability to break away and get some long touchdown runs.”

It’s been an interesting offseason in more ways than one for Hawkins. This offseason is the first one in which he hasn’t been training for multiple sports. He played more than one sport in high school. Now the focus is completely on football.

That means he’s been able to work with the strength and conditioning staff at Oklahoma State — which was at North Texas a season ago — in a way that he couldn’t last year.

“You have to go straight to mechanics,” he said. “What kind of steps do you need to take, what kind of running style do you have? Then, you get with the strength and conditioning coach because they know the science behind it.”

He also said he’s tailored his nutrition to put on muscle and add the speed he’s hoping will differentiate him on the national stage this season. If he does, that should lead to a better record for the Cowboys.

Hawkins ended last season setting an NCAA record for most combined touchdowns scored as a freshman with 29. He led the nation in total touchdowns, rushing touchdowns and scoring. He finished the season with for 1,434 yards, including 6.2 yards per carry, and 25 touchdowns. He also caught 32 passes for 370 yards and four touchdowns. The Mean Green went 12-2.

He’s hoping to get there faster in 2026.