How Houston CB Jalen Mayo’s Absence Impacts Oklahoma State Cowboys

The Oklahoma State Cowboys were waiting for the final player availability report to see how that might impact the Houston Cougars.

The No. 18 Cowboys (4-1, 2-0 in Big 12) and the No. 20 Cougars (5-1, 2-1) kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, with the game set to be broadcast on Fox.

After the Cowboys ruled out three players on Friday, OSU’s waiting game was on what Houston would do with one of their important defensive backs, cornerback Jalen Mayo, who was questionable.

Houston set Mayo as out before the game.

The Jalen Mayo Impact

Houston Cougars cornerback Jalen Mayo (2) tackles a player. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cougars recruited Mayo away after he put his name in the transfer portal after a big season at FCS program Stephen F. Austin. Mayo joined an experienced secondary that returned three starters from a season ago as Houston won 10 games and beat LSU in the Texas Bowl.

Mayo had four interceptions for SFA last season as he was named All-Southland Conference First Team. In six games with Houston, he had an interception, 22 tackles and a sack. He was part of a secondary that is not only used in coverage but also used in blitz packages to put pressure on the quarterback.

With Mayo, the Cougars would have their fill complement in the secondary for a game in which they need as many players as possible. Cowboys quarterback Drew Mestemaker has thrown for at least 300 yards in each of the last four games. The Cougars’ pass defense is a mixed bag. There is plenty of talent on the back line, including Mayo, safety Jordan Allen, safety Kentrell Webb, cornerback Will James and safety Javion White. But, the unit is part of an overall defense that has struggled to stop the pass this season.

Without Mayo, the Cougars will be without one of their more talented defenders and that could open up the passing game even further for Oklahoma State.

The Cougars were already without two defensive starters ruled out earlier in the week — linebacker Jaden Yates and defensive tackle De’Marion Thomas.

The Cowboys had already ruled out defensive lineman Landon Dean, safety Mose Phillips III and wide receiver Dayvon Standard by Friday’s player report. Standard was the last one to be declared out after Morris had hoped that the freshman wide receiver would be available for a game for the first time this season.

Evan Jackson is expected to start at boundary safety for Phillips. Jackson will start for the first time since the opener against Tulsa.

In Big 12 games played earlier on Saturday, West Virginia won its first Big 12 game of the season by beating Cincinnati, 45-42. Kansas State won the Sunflower Showdown for the 18th straight season by beating Kansas, 35-24. The Cowboys have already beaten the Mountaineers this season and will face both Kansas and Kansas State later this season.

Player Availability Report: Game-Time

Oklahoma State

Out: DT Landon Dean, S Mose Phillips III, WR Dayvon Standard

Houston

Out: LB Jaden Yates, DL De'Marion Thomas, DB Alvin Williamson Jr., DB Jalen Mayo