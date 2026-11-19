The No. 20 ranked Houston Cougars visit the West Virginia Mountaineers in a Big 12 battle on Saturday afternoon.

Both teams are looking to bounce back from tough losses after Houston lost 42-32 at Colorado and West Virginia suffered its second straight defeat, this time by a final score of 37-14 at home against Kansas.

The Cougars are now just 2-3 on the road, with losses in their last two road contests after falling 21-13 at Utah a few weeks ago.

The Mountaineers have been a team of streaks this season, winning three, losing three, winning two, and now losing two. They are 3-3 at home, though.

West Virginia upset the Cougars 45-35 in Houston as a +12.5 underdog last November.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 12 matchup.

Houston vs. West Virginia Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Houston -8.5 (-108)

West Virginia +8.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Houston -325

West Virginia: +260

Total

70.5 (Over -108/Under -112)

Houston vs. West Virginia How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Nov. 21

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Milan Puskar Stadium

How to Watch (TV): TNT

Houston record: 7-3

West Virginia record: 5-5

Houston vs. West Virginia Key Players to Watch

Conner Weigman, Quarterback, Houston Cougars

Conner Weigman has had a solid senior season for Houston. It’s his second year with the Cougars after spending the first three seasons of his college career at Texas A&M.

Weigman threw for 2,705 yards with 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions last year. He’s already up to 25 touchdowns this season with just three interceptions, and his 2,552 passing yards rank 14th in the country. In fact, his 82.2 QBR is the ninth-best in the nation.

The quarterback is hoping he can help his team bounce back on the road this week at West Virginia.

Houston vs. West Virginia Prediction and Pick

This is a pretty high total, and I think it’s too high.

Both teams do trend to the OVER this season, with Houston 6-4 and West Virginia 8-2 so far, but that’s been going the other way as of late. The Cougars have gone UNDER the total in two of their last three games and four of their last six, with West Virginia going UNDER in two of its last three contests as well.

I don’t doubt that this is going to be a high-scoring game, but it should stay in the high 50s or 60s, not into the 70s.

Pick: UNDER 70.5 (-112)

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