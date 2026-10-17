Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Houston Cougars: Live Updates, Box Score, Injuries

The Oklahoma State Cowboys will put their four-game winning streak on the line when the face the Houston Cougars on Saturday.

For fans that are unable to be at the game, the contest starts at 6:30 p.m. on Fox and will be broadcast on the Cowboys Radio Network. The game should feature some of the best matchups of the night in the Big 12 and the ESPN crew gave the game a split decision with their predictions on Saturday morning.

It’s a great opportunity for the No. 18 Cowboys (4-1, 2-0 in Big 12) to take a bold step forward against the No. 20 Cougars (5-1, 2-1), who were considered a contender to reach the Big 12 Championship game entering the season.

Below is our live gameday thread, which features the game’s box score, along with pre-game and post-game updates. This thread will be updated throughout the contest. The most recent update will be at the top.

Box Score

Team 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q OSU Houston

Friday Player Availability Report

The Oklahoma State Cowboys ruled three players out for the game on Friday — defensive tackle Landon Dean, safety Mose Phillips III and wide receiver Dayvon Standard. Phillips impacts the starting lineup and Cowboys fans should expect to see Evan Jackson at boundary safety on Saturday.

OSU had no other players listed on Friday’s report so it’s likely the rest of the travel roster will be available. The final player report is available 90 minutes before game time.

For Houston the most notable player to watch is cornerback Jalen Mayo, who was listed as questionable. If he’s unable to play that would impact a starting secondary that has five interceptions but has given up chunks of yardage in the passing game.

Gameday Weather

Per Accuweather, the game time temperature in Houston is expected to be around 72 degrees with 34% humidity and no chance of rain. Winds are expected out of the north east at 9 mph. By 10 p.m., when the game should be winding down, the temperature should be around 64 degrees.

In other words, it will be great weather for a football game in Houston.