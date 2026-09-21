How KD Jones Capitalized on First Oklahoma State Offensive Snaps

STILLWATER, Okla. — One thing fans love when teams recruit the local kids is seeing them play. Oklahoma State got around to that on Saturday with running back KD Jones.

With the game in hand in the second half of Saturday’s 59-0 win over Murray State, head coach Eric Morris pleased the fans at Boone Pickens Stadium by getting the freshman from Jenks, Okla., in the game for his first reps of the season.

He did not disappoint. Jones scored his first collegiate touchdown, and he rushed for 54 yards on seven carries. Does that mean more playing time is coming?

That’s up to Morris. But he was happy with what he saw. So were Cowboys fans.

Eric Morris on KD Jones

More from Eric Morris on running back KD Jones and his debut at Oklahoma State on Saturday. #GoPokes pic.twitter.com/RgWEfrtcoG — Matthew Postins (@PostinsPostcard) September 21, 2026

Morris set the stage for Jones to play during practice on Thursday. The Cowboys ran a drill — one he called a “toughness” drill. The offense had four downs to score from the 10-yard line and could only run the football. Jones got all four carries and scored.

“It was cool to see that come true for him today,” Morris said. “He hit it. He was running behind his pads today. That’s a moment he’s going to remember for the rest of his life, getting his first touchdown at Boone Pickens Stadium.”

Morris worked hard to land Jones after he took the job. He was committed to OSU before Mike Gundy was fired but decommitted after that move to explore his options. He committed to Kansas a couple of weeks later. But when Morris took the job, he decommitted from Kansas and signed with OSU the same day. It was one of the best flips Morris and his staff executed after his arrival.

The 5-11 back could be a perfect fit for Morris’ offense eventually, which has an entrenched starter in Caleb Hawkins and a solid backup in Ayo Adeyi. His production at Jenks was elite. He set career records at Jenks for rushing yards (4,742), all-purpose yards (5,798), rushing touchdowns (67) and total touchdowns. In one game during his career, he had 445 rushing yards and 549 all-purpose yards.

He’s the type of player Morris could utilize in several ways. He’s can catch passes out of the backfield and return kicks. But he hasn’t cracked the two-deep chart and has not emerged as one of those “four-team special teamers” that Morris reserves for the final spots on the roster. The depth at running back gives Jones time to develop. Plus, he’s not burning a redshirt. He’s part of the first freshman class to play under the age-based eligibility rules.

He can play college football for five years. He can afford to be patient. So can Morris.

“He didn’t get a ton or reps with the offense this week,” Morris said. “But it was awesome that it happened in the spot it did. He was in that same exact spot, same end zone, where we practiced that on Thursday.”

More carries will come for Jones. Fans may be demanding it now. But his talent and opportunity will demand it in time. Saturday was just a taste of what’s to come.