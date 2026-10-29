Oklahoma State Designates Carson Kolb as Out for Iowa State Game

The Oklahoma State Cowboys released their first player availability report on Wednesday and at least one player will miss Saturday's game with Iowa State.

Carson Kolb, the former Oregon State transfer who won the starting tight end job coming out of fall workouts and impressed head coach Eric Morris with his quick acclimation to the offense, was designated as out by the Cowboys on their first player availability report.

Kolb injured his left foot during Saturday's game against Colorado. He could be seen walking the field after the game in a walking boot and using crutches to get around. Morris has not revealed the extent of the injury nor what type.

OSU Injury Report

Oklahoma State 's Carson Kolb. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Without Kolb, Morgan McPhaul is listed as an “OR” next to Kolb on the depth chart as the starting tight end. Behind him are Oscar Hammond, Donovan Green, and Boydie Boydston. Hammond return to the roster a couple of weeks ago and has been used increasingly in past situations by the Cowboys.

Morris said on Tuesday that Hammond is probably their best pass catching tight end. It's possible OSU could split the reps between him and another tight end like McPhaul who gives them a better blocking option.

Kolb has caught seven passes for 58 yards and two scores. Those are the first seven receptions of his collegiate career. McPhaul has caught three passes, including a touchdown, and rushed in another score. Hammond and Green each have a catch.

There was some good news about the other significant injury that came out of Saturday's game. Safety Quinton Hammonds was listed as questionable on the player availability report. Hammonds left the game and could be seen on the sideline postgame with one of his arms in a sling.

Morris said on Tuesday that he was hopeful that green or that Hammonds would be able to play on Saturday.

The backups listed behind Hammonds are Bobby Deal Jr. and Markeith Williams.

Wide receiver Dayvon Standard and defensive tackle Landon Dean were also listed as questionable. Dean is notable because he has been listed as out on the player availability report the past two games. Standard was available for last weekend’s game.

Oklahoma State-Iowa State Player Availability Report

Wednesday

Oklahoma State

OUT: TE Carson Kolb

QUESTIONABLE: S Quinton Hammonds, WR Dayvon Standard, DT Landon Dean

PROBABLE: DE Malik Charles

Iowa State

OUT: CB Beni Ngoyi, DE Caden Crawford, DT Ka'Mori Moore

QUESTIONABLE: QB Connor Moberly, DE Trey Verdon, DT Bryson Lamb