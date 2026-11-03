How Wyatt Young Atoned to Oklahoma State, Teammates After Mistake vs. Iowa State

If the measure of a man is how he atones for a mistake, then Oklahoma State wide receiver Wyatt Young measures up.

Young drew a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct late in Saturday’s game with Iowa State, a penalty that helped shift field position for the Cyclones to get into position for a game-winning field goal as time expired. Young could have avoided the penalty. Head coach Eric Morris called it out after the game.

Young took to social media after the game to apologize to Cowboys fans for his role in the 51-49 loss. But he didn’t stop there, according to Morris.

Wyatt Young Shows Remorse After Penalty

Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Eric Morris. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Morris spoke to reporters on Tuesday during his weekly press conference and said that Young didn’t stop at reaching out to fans. He did the same with him and his teammates.

"Wyatt's a great kid that cares a lot about his teammates,” Morris said to reporters, including the Tulsa World. “I got the longest text from him afterwards. He showed up early in my office and wanted to address the team first thing. He's a great kid who made a mistake and he'll learn and grow from it.”

Morris mentioned that they would be some sort of punishment for Young after the game on Saturday. It’s not clear if that means missed time during Saturday’s game against Kansas State, which is set to start at noon in Manhattan.

The penalty came after Young caught the go-ahead touchdown pass with 53 seconds left. He walked past Iowa State cheerleaders, appeared to taunt some Iowa State fans sitting in the stands and then interacted with an official before the flag was thrown.

The Cowboys took the lead, 49-48. But the 15-yard penalty was assessed on the kickoff, so specialist Joseph Kim kicked from the 20 and not the 35, which made it impossible for him to kick a touchback. Iowa State returned the kickoff to its 37-yard line and helped position Kyle Konrardy for a 34-yard field goal as time expired.

Young called his lapse in judgement “inexcusable” in his apology. Morris reiterated what he said on Saturday, which was that Young’s penalty was “selfish.” It doesn’t change the fact that Young is one of the best receivers in college football.

Young finished the game with seven catches for 74 yards and two touchdowns. He’s had a terrific season. After seven games he has 43 receptions for 718 yards and eight touchdowns.

He and the Cowboys have four more games remaining this season. A win over Kansas State would give Oklahoma State bowl eligibility for the first time since 2023. OSU has game with Texas Tech, Arizona State and Kansas remaining on the schedule.