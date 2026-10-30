How Oklahoma State Develops Young Players with Throwback Thursday Scrimmages

In this era of college football, coaches are managing player reps, especially at this time of year.

Oklahoma State head coach Eric Morris admitted on Tuesday that they've trimmed their practice schedules for their regulars to reduce physical contact to ensure they don't get injured during practice.

But that doesn't necessarily apply to the talent that isn't playing.

Morris also said on Tuesday that he's continued a practice that many coaches have steered away from — Thursday scrimmages for his younger players.

On Thursdays, the freshmen and sophomores, most of whom are not on the team's two-deep roster, square off against one another to stay sharp and allow Morris and his staff to continue developing them as players.

With a reduced practice schedule there are only so many reps to go around. These scrimmages were a way to ensure those younger players get the reps they need.

Eric Morris on Thursday Scrimmage

Oklahoma State coach Eric Morris. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There is always a concern for injury, Morris said. But the positives outweigh that for these younger players.

“I totally believe in it because I think we have a lot of good young players that need to play football right now, and they need to tackle, and they need to block, and they need to see live action,” Morris said.

That group isn’t getting that time right now. Morris cultivated an experienced team by design. He wanted a roster that could begin winning games right away so we could develop a culture of winning where one disappeared the past two seasons, when the Cowboys went a combined 4-20.

He still recruited freshmen and he still brought in transfers with little experience, but the two-deep roster reveals how he bought in to signing experienced players. There isn't a single true freshman or redshirt freshman on the two-deep offense or defense. The only freshman who has made multiple appearances is tackle Ja’Qwon Evans, who appeared as a backup due to depth issues.

By scrimmaging, the Cowboys are giving these players an opportunity to develop. Morris is also giving himself and his staff an opportunity to remain invested in their progress and to show those players that investment. In an era where players can transfer each season if they wish, just showing that investment can keep players with a program for multiple seasons. Morris has repeatedly said he believes in player development and retention.

“It's been a ton of fun, kind of to watch those young guys go out there and compete, and we try to end it with some competition every week, and change that up a little bit, just to let the guys have a little bit of fun,” Morris said.

Morris rattled up a long list of players whose development he's happy with. He said the offensive line and the second are the positions groups that have seen the most progress. He pointed to the development of safety Braeden Pressley, the younger brother of former OSU wide receiver Brennan Presley and current kickoff returner Braylin Presley. Freshman cornerback Marrel Davis III has also made significant progress, he said.

On the offensive side, KD Jones hasn’t seen action since the Murray State game. But the Jenks, Okla., standout has been a star in these scrimmages. With Caleb Hawkins doing a fantastic job as the starter, and with experienced backups behind him, Jones is waiting his turn. The scrimmages are helping to get him acclimated to the system.

“He’s somebody that continues to get better,” Morris said. “As his knowledge of the offense grows, his eyes are in the right place and he’s doing some good stuff.”

Cowboys fans aren't seeing the future on Saturdays. But the future is there, lurking in the background, and if you know the right place to be you can see it every Thursday in Stillwater. Morris insists on it.