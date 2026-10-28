Oklahoma State to Wear All-Orange Uniform Combo for Iowa State Showdown

The Iowa State Cyclones decided to go with all-black uniforms. The Oklahoma State Cowboys will go with all-orange uniforms.

It’s quite possibly it’s the best uniform matchup of Week 9, one that leans into Halloween, which is also on Saturday. The Cowboys announced their combination on Wednesday, one day earlier than usual.

The Cowboys (5-2, 3-1 in Big 12) will wear the orange jerseys they normally wear at home, with white letters and numbers with black outline. They’ll wear the orange pants they usually wear on the road, with the OSU logo in white lettering on the right thigh. They’ll also wear orange helmets with the OSU logo on the side, the same helmet they wore against Houston two weeks ago.

Iowa State is wearing all-black threads — helmet, jersey and pants. The helmet will use the “Cynado” logo.

Game time is set for 6 p.m. on Saturday in Ames, Iowa.

Below are the other uniform combinations the Cowboys have worn so far this season.

Week 8: Colorado

Homecoming fit 🤠 pic.twitter.com/cCHhObJUUK — OSU Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) October 22, 2026

Oklahoma State wore white helmets with the face of Pistol Pete on both sides, along with an orange facemask. The Cowboys also wore their home orange uniforms, with Oklahoma State across the front and the numbers in white lettering with black outline. OSU wore white pants with the OSU logo in orange with black outline on the right thigh.

Week 7: Houston

Weekend threads



⚪️⚪️🟠 pic.twitter.com/R4Z3QVBAMr — OSU Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) October 15, 2026

For their night game in Houston, OSU wore white helmets with the OSU logo on both sides in orange and black outline. The Cowboys wore white jerseys with “Oklahoma State” on the front in orange type with black outline. The numbers on both the front and the back will be in orange with black outline. OSU also wore orange pants with the OSU logo on the right thigh in white type with a black outline.

Week 6: UCF

Game 5⃣ uni drop pic.twitter.com/hs8YB6t24Y — OSU Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) October 8, 2026

The Cowboys wore wear black jerseys with Oklahoma State and the number in white lettering with orange trim on the front and white numbers with orange trim on the back. The jersey featured a large white stripe on the sleeves with a narrow orange stripe on either side.

To fully embrace the stripeout them at BPS that afternoon, the Cowboys wore orange pants with the OSU logo in white lettering with black trim on the right thigh. The helmets were orange, with “Pokes” in script on the side.

Week 4: vs. West Virginia

Week 4️⃣ uni drop pic.twitter.com/S8hyln65lY — OSU Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) September 24, 2026

Oklahoma State wore black helmets with the modern OSU logo on the side in orange. The Cowboys also wore black pants and black shoes, with the orange OSU logo on the right thigh of the pants.

The Cowboys wore white jerseys with “Oklahoma State” and the numbers in black lettering and an orange outline. The sleeves featured a thick black stripe with narrow orange stripes on the top and bottom.

Week 3: vs. Murray State

Week 3️⃣ uni drop 🤠 pic.twitter.com/V8y7aVaZa0 — OSU Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) September 17, 2026

The Cowboys threw it back with the helmet, going back to their old school “OSU” logo in honor of their 1976 Tangerine Bowl team, which was celebrating its 50th anniversary. The orange helmet featured the logo in white. The Cowboys wore the same uniform combo they wore against Oregon.

Week 2: vs. Oregon

Uni drop pic.twitter.com/UxVNLbs9nc — OSU Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) September 11, 2026

For the Oregon game, which was also Oklahoma State’s first home game, the Cowboys wore their orange home jerseys with white letters and numbers with “Oklahoma State” on the front. The white helmets featured the “Pistol Pete” logo, and the white pants featured the modern OSU orange logo.

Week 1: vs. Tulsa

Iced out for the season opener 🧊 pic.twitter.com/mvoNaa9QQe — OSU Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) September 5, 2026

The Cowboys dropped their look for the season opener just before kickoff, going with an all-white look. The white helmet featured the modern OSU logo. The white jersey included orange lettering and numbering with “Oklahoma State” on the front.