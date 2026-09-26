How Oklahoma State’s Roster Impacted by Friday’s Big 12 Player Availability Report

The Oklahoma State Cowboys are in Morgantown preparing for their first Big 12 showdown of the 2026 season against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

The Cowboys provided their final player availability report on Friday, and it cleared up what could happen for three players that had been listed on the report all week. Here’s the breakdown.

Braydon Nelson

The Cowboys listed Nelson as out on the final player availability report. He was the only Cowboys player listed as out.

The Impact: Eric Morris said during his radio show on Thursday that Nelson would test his surgically repaired knee on Friday before the team left for Morgantown. Based on this listing, Nelson isn't quite ready to help the Cowboys. But this also lines up with the timeline Morris provided last week during his radio show the previous week when he said the Cowboys were targeting Nelson's return for Oct. 10 against UCF.

Without Nelson, the Cowboys will go with Shaun Torgeson at left tackle, as expected, and have Desmond Magiya as his backup.

Joseph Hanson

Oklahoma State’s Joseph Hanson. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Hanson was listed as questionable on the final report. On Thursday Morris said that Hanson was “back,” indicating he would return to the starting lineup on Saturday.

The Impact: Assuming Hanson has no setbacks before kickoff, he would assume the starting right guard position, which he won in fall camp and played the first two games before he suffered his injury against Oregon. That allows the Cowboys to move Johnny Dickson III back to left guard where he started the first two games of the season.

Coincidentally, Dickson has been on the player availability report all week and was upgraded to probable on Friday. So all signs point to the Cowboys having their two starting guards back against the Mountaineers.

Iman Oates

Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive tackle Iman Oates. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oates was listed as questionable on the final availability report, and he has been listed as questionable all week.

The Impact: Morris said after the Murray State game that he hoped to have Oates back for this game. He said that Oates practiced on Tuesday and was trending up. Assuming Oates can play the question is whether he starts or Enai White starts.

White assumed the starting position against Murray State and played well. Who starts and who backs up may not matter as much to the Cowboys as they rotate so many defensive tackles everyone will get reps. But the good news is that Oates is trending toward playing on Saturday.

Remaining Players Listed

Wide receiver Chris Barnes and defensive tackle Bradyon Rigsby were both listed as probable on the final report and are in line to play. Tight end Oscar Hammond — who missed the first three games and was not listed on the player availability report all week — is expected to play.