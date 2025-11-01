How to Watch Oklahoma State at Kansas: Kickoff Time, TV, Streaming and Odds
Oklahoma State is getting set for another matchup this weekend, and it could be an interesting one.
Over the past few weeks, OSU has made some small improvements, even if they haven’t quite shown up on the scoreboard. Now set for a matchup against a Kansas team that has lost back-to-back games by 25 points, the Cowboys might finally be getting an opportunity to keep a game close.
Of course, coming off a 42-0 loss in Lubbock last week, any matchup on the road will clearly be a tough test for the Cowboys. Still, if Doug Meacham’s crew is going to get a win again this season, a solid outing against Kansas could be the first step.
Everything you need to know:
Game Information: Oklahoma State (1-7, 0-5 Big 12) vs. Kansas (4-4, 2-3)
Date/Time: Saturday, Nov. 1 at 3 p.m.
Where: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium - Lawrence
TV/Streaming: ESPN+
Radio: Cowboy Radio Network
Spread: Kansas -24.5
Total Points: Over/Under 54.5 points
Moneyline: Kansas -4000, Oklahoma State +1300
All odds via ESPN Bet
It’s no secret that OSU has been one of the worst teams in college football this season and will almost certainly be a sizeable underdog in every matchup the rest of the year. Still, this matchup in Lawrence could be a bit of a perfect test for the Cowboys after some fairly solid outings against some ranked squads over the past three weeks.
On the other hand, this game might not go much differently for the Cowboys. Although the Jayhawks are 4-4 and have struggled to be the Big 12 dark horse some were anticipating, they still have the talent to finish the year strong.
Most notably, star quarterback Jalon Daniels could be the difference for the Jayhawks in this matchup. As a dual-threat player, Daniels could easily torch the Cowboys through the air and on the ground.
Meanwhile, OSU will need to find some sort of answer at quarterback on the other side to have any chance of hanging with the Jayhawks. Whether it be Zane Flores, Sam Jackson V or Noah Walters, the Cowboys simply need someone to come in under center and put together a performance good enough to put some points on the board.
It won’t be easy for the Pokes to come away with a win in this one, but it might not be as impossible as some of their other matchups have felt.
