How to Watch: Oklahoma State at Kansas State

ZachLancaster

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State is set to travel to Manhattan, KS and face off against 4-2 Kansas State team that will help decide the top of the Big 12.

The Cowboys are 4-1 on the season and are coming off a disappointing 41-34 upset to Texas this past weekend and are looking to get back on the right track.

Here's how you can follow along with the action Saturday afternoon.

Oklahoma State at Kansas State | 3 p.m. | Nov. 7, 2020 | Bill Snyder Family Stadium

TV: FOX (Tim Brando and Spencer Tillman)

Radio: Cowboy Radio Network (Dave Hunziker, John Holcomb and Robert Allen)

Satellite Radio: Sirius Ch. 83, XM Ch. 83 and Internet Ch. 83

Internet Radio: http://okla.st/osutunein

(The information below was provided by Oklahoma State Athletics Media Relations)

In the Rankings
OSU is ranked in both the AP Top 25 (No. 14) and the Amway Coaches Poll (No. 12). Including 2020, OSU has reached the top 15 of the AP poll at some point in 11 of the past 13 seasons. OSU has also seen a top 10 ranking in the AP poll at some point in nine of those 13 years. OSU remains the highest ranked Big 12 team and is followed by No. 17 Iowa State, No. 19 Oklahoma and No. 22 Texas. Although the College Football Playoff rankings won't be released until later in the year, it is worth noting that OSU has appeared in the CFP rankings four of the past five seasons entering 2020. Kansas State is not ranked, but is receiving votes in both polls.

The Series
Saturday's game marks the 67th meeting between Oklahoma State and Kansas State. OSU holds a 40-26 all-time advantage in the series, including an 18-16 edge on games played in Manhattan. The Cowboys have won seven of the past 11 meetings in the series, and have split the last two games played at Kansas State. Coach is 7-5 in his career against K-State, while KSU coach Chris Klieman is 0-1 against the Cowboys.

Oklahoma State from a Distance
Oklahoma State is 4-1 overall on the season and is one of three Big 12 teams on top of the standings with only one conference loss on the year. The Cowboys suffered their first loss of the season last week vs. Texas, despite statistically dominating the Longhorns and outgaining them 530 to 287 in yards of total offense. The Cowboys turned the ball over four times and gave up a pair of big special teams plays in the 41-34 overtime loss, all while holding UT to its lowest offensive output this season by more than 100 yards and gaining 61 more yards than any other team has against UT this year. On the year, OSU is one of just four Power Five teams who rank among the FBS top 25 in total offense and total defense, joined by Ohio State, Clemson and West Virginia. OSU's defense has held its first five opponents to a combined total of 89 points, which marks the fewest points allowed in the first five games of a season during 's tenure as head coach (2005-now). Allowing only 17.8 points per game this season, OSU leads the Big 12 and ranks 14th nationally in scoring defense. The Cowboys have held their opponents to a combined total of 13-for-72 on third down attempts for an FBS-best conversion rate of 18.1 percent. The OSU defense is also among the national leaders in sacks (No. 3), tackles for loss (No. 5), passing yards allowed (No. 10), passing efficiency defense (No. 11) and total defense (No. 12). On offense, the Cowboys rank among the top 25 nationally in total offense, rushing offense, passing efficiency, completion percentage and red zone offense. Wide receiver and running back have accounted for 1,186 of OSU's 2,210 scrimmage yard this season (53.7 percent) and are the FBS active career leaders in receiving yards per game and rushing yards per game, respectively. Kicker is 11-for-12 on field goal attempts this season and punter has shown promise with his ability to pin opponents near their own goal line.

An Oklahoma State Win Would...
• Improve it to 38-16 in its past 54 games and 52-22 in its past 74 games.
• Make it 6-2 in its past eight road games.
• Make it 5-1 or better for the first time since 2017 and for the ninth time in the era.
• Make it 72-15 in its past 87 games vs. unranked opponents, dating back to 2010.
• Give it wins in 31 of its past 38 games when playing as an AP ranked team vs. an unranked team.
• Make it 41-26 all-time vs. Kansas State and 19-16 vs. Kansas State in Manhattan.
• Give it wins in eight of its past 12 games vs. Kansas State.
• Give it wins in two of its past three trips to Manhattan.
• Improve 's career record vs. Kansas State to 8-5.
• Improve 's record in Big 12 games to 81-53.
• Give it wins in eight of its past 10 Big 12 games.
• Improve it to 62-32 in Big 12 games since 2010.

Of the freshmen, four have tallied starts in right tackle Cooper Beebe, running back Deuce Vaughn, quarterback Will Howard and defensive back Will Jones II.

Kansas State has won the turnover battle in four of six games this year. The Wildcats are plus-6 this season in turnover margin, which is tied for fourth in the FBS. Kansas State has turned its 11 turnovers gained in to 42 points (7.0 points/game) this season, while opponents have scored 14 points (2.3 points/game) off a total of five turnovers by the Wildcats.

Kansas State is the nation's best in non-offensive touchdowns over the last 21-plus seasons as it has 122 since 1999, 12 more than the next closest team.

Kansas State had three non-offensive touchdowns in the win against Kansas as Phillip Brooks returned two punts for scores, while Justin Gardner returned an interception for a touchdown.

