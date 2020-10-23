SI.com
Pokes Report
How to Watch: Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State

ZachLancaster

STILLWATER -- After two weeks off, No. 6 Oklahoma State is set to face a tough Iowa State team, ranked No. 17 in the country, in Stillwater this weekend. There are many people saying this is going to be one of the best games of the entire Big 12 schedule and here's how you can watch it.

Oklahoma State vs. Iowa State | 2:30 p.m. CT | Oct. 24, 2020 | Boone Pickens Stadium

TV: FOX (Tim Brando and Spencer Tillman)

Streaming: FOX Sports Go app or at foxsportsgo.com by signing in with your television provider.

Radio: Cowboy Radio Network (Dave Hunziker, John Holcomb and Robert Allen)

Satellite Radio: Sirius Ch. 135, XM Ch. 199 and Internet Ch. 953

Weather Forecast: Partly cloudy with a high of 55 degrees.

The game on Saturday marks the 55th all-time meeting between these two programs. The series dates back to 1926 and this game marks the 10th-straight year they've played.

Related: There's pride on the line, as well as an early leg up on the Big 12 Championship this weekend

The Cowboys currently own a 32-19-3 advantage over the Cyclones, including a 17-7-2 advantage in Stillwater. However, over the past decade or so, the series has been much closer than advertised.

Both Oklahoma State and Iowa State are coming off an open week this past weekend, but only the Cyclone's off week was planned. The Cowboys were supposed to play Baylor, but an outbreak of positive COVID-19 cases in the Bears' program postponed the game to Dec. 12.

As for the week before, the Cowboys were in the planned open week and the Cyclones beat Texas Tech in Ames 35-15.

Related: Cowboy defense needs to remain focused against tough ISU team

Oklahoma State through three games is tops in the Big 12 in rushing offense averaging 213-yards a game and Iowa State is third in rushing offense with an average of 179.8-yards a game. Then on defense the Cowboys are second in total defense (274.3) and tops in the more important category of scoring defense at just nine-points a game. The Cyclones are fifth in total defense (363.5) and fifth in scoring defense at 27.5 points per game.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
CaliforniaCowboy
CaliforniaCowboy

Somebody please explain the ISU mystic of using 3 TEs. It seems like a big - so what. It's not like they can put 13 guys in on offense, somebody has to come out.

It's not like they still don't have to have the same number of players on the LOS, as every other team.

Seriously, what's the big deal? They're going to have a slow TE playing the slot receiver spot? They're going to use a TE in place of where others use a FB? They're going to put a TE in place of a deep threat WR?

What is the supposed advantage of having 3 TEs? A big guy over the middle against a Safety? (that's normal TE stuff).

I honestly don't know what the big deal is supposed to be - can somebody add some insight?

Gumby, what you got? Anybody?

