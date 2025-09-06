How to Watch Oklahoma State at No. 6 Oregon: Kickoff Time, TV, Streaming and Odds
Oklahoma State is set for arguably its biggest matchup of 2025.
The Cowboys are set to take on No. 6 Oregon in a battle of two of the top schools of the past two decades. While the Ducks are currently in national title contention, the Pokes are looking to rebound from a three-win year in Mike Gundy’s 21st season as head coach.
After a 27-7 win against UT Martin last week, the Cowboys could certainly be in for a long afternoon against an Oregon team coming off a 59-13 win against its FCS opponent, Montana State. Although everything on paper certainly leans in Oregon’s favor, the games are played for a reason.
Everything you need to know:
Game Information: Oklahoma State (1-0) vs. No. 6 Oregon (1-0)
Date/Time: Saturday, Sept. 6 at 2:30 p.m.
Where: Autzen Stadium - Eugene, OR
TV/Streaming: CBS, Paramount+
Radio: Cowboy Radio Network
Spread: Oregon -27.5
Total Points: Over/Under 55.5 points
Moneyline: Oregon -5000, Oklahoma State +1800
All odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Considering the lopsided nature of the spread and potentially the talent on the field, the uniform battle might actually be one of the top draws of this matchup. With Oregon set for an all-green look, the Cowboys could counter in a variety of ways, and orange is sure to be involved.
Of course, no one on either team will care too much about how aesthetically pleasing the uniform matchup is. Instead, OSU will be looking to pull one of the biggest upsets of the entire season, and Oregon will simply be looking to take care of business against a Power Four program it has simply surpassed in the 2020s.
However, if Mike Gundy is able to pull out some tricks, this could still be an exciting game as he will need freshman quarterback Zane Flores to have an incredible performance in his first career start. Considering how OSU’s rushing game struggled against UT Martin, the offensive line will need to perform much better against an intimidating Oregon front to have any chance.
Meanwhile, OSU’s defense certainly looked improved under Todd Grantham in Week 1. Still, that game was against an FCS opponent, and OSU’s 2024 defense isn’t exactly a high bar to clear. So, against an Oregon offense that is athletic and free-flowing, the Cowboys will need to execute an elite game plan to slow down Dan Lanning’s crew.
