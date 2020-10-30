SI.com
Pokes Report
How to Watch: Oklahoma State's Halloween Showdown Against Texas

ZachLancaster

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State enters the second game of the gauntlet portion of their schedule as the Texas Longhorns come to Stillwater for a Halloween showdown. This is the first time since 2009 the Cowboys have hosted a game on Halloween and the first time since 2015 they've played in a Halloween game.

Texas | 3 p.m. CT | Oct. 31, 2020 | Boone Pickens Stadium

TV: FOX (Joe Davis and Brock Huard)

Streaming: FOX Sports Go app or at foxsportsgo.com by signing in with your television provider

Radio: Cowboy Radio Network (Dave Hunziker, John Holcomb and Robert Allen)

Satellite Radio: Sirius Ch. 138, XM Ch. 199 and Internet Ch. 953

Internet Radio: http://okla.st/osutunein

The Cowboys enter this game 4-0 on the season, 3-0 in Big 12 play and ranked No. 6 in the country. They're also coming off an impressive 24-21 win over then ranked No. 18 Iowa State As for the Longhorns, they enter 3-2 on the season, 2-2 in Big 12 play and coming off a close win over unranked Baylor, 27-16.

Texas leads the overall series over the Cowboys 25-9, 8-3 in Stillwater and 16-6 in Austin, but the Cowboys are 7-3 over the Longhorns since 2010, have won four out of the last five games and are 2-1 over Tom Herman.

An Oklahoma State win would...

(The information below was provided by Oklahoma State Athletics Media Relations)

Improve it to 38-15 in its past 53 games and 52-21 in its past 73 games.
• Make it 9-2 in its past 11 games at Boone Pickens Stadium.
• Make OSU 48-14 at Boone Pickens Stadium since the start of the 2011 season.
• Make it 5-0 for the first time since 2015 and for the fifth time in the era.
• Make it 72-14 in its past 86 games vs. unranked opponents, dating back to 2010.
• Give it wins in 31 of its past 37 games when playing as an AP ranked team vs. an unranked team.
• Make it 10-25 all-time vs. Texas and 4-8 vs. Texas in Stillwater.
• Give it three straight wins over Texas in Stillwater to mark its longest home win streak in the series.
• Give it wins in five of its past six and eight of its past 11 matchups with Texas.
• Improve 's career record vs. Texas to 8-8.
• Improve 's record in Big 12 games to 81-52.
• Give it four straight Big 12 wins and wins in eight of its past nine Big 12 games.
• Improve it to 62-31 in Big 12 games since 2010.

