SI.com
Pokes Report
HomeFootballBasketballOlympic SportsRecruitingPistol Pete Corral
Search

How to Watch: Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- After nine grueling months, and I mean grueling, Oklahoma State football is finally back! The Cowboys kick the 2020 season off with the Turnpike Rivalry against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The game is one of just a handful of top-25 games, as well as just one of two Big 12 games being played as the rest are off until next weekend. The Big Ten hasn't scheduled games yet and the SEC doesn't start until next weekend. So, there's going to be a lot of eyes on this game.

Here's how you can follow along with the action whether you're one of the near-15,000 fans, or if you're at home or out on the lake.

Tulsa

11 a.m. CT | Sept. 19, 2020 | Boone Pickens Stadium

TV: ESPN (DIRECTV Ch. 206, DISH Network Ch. 140, Suddenlink Ch. 35, COX Ch. 25)

Stream: You can stream the game on the ESPN app, or at https://www.espn.com/watch/ by signing in with your television provider.

Commentators: Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay and Kris Buddenn

Radio: Cowboy Radio Network (Dave Hunziker; play-by-play, John Holcomb; color and Robert Allen; sidelines) Network affliates

Satellite Radio: Sirius Ch. 83, XM Ch. 83 and Internet Ch. 83

Internet Radio: http://okla.st/osutunein

Oklahoma State is 22.5-point favorites over Tulsa as of Friday morning at 10:30.

Oklahoma State currently leads the Tulsa series 41-27-5. When it comes to playing in Stillwater, Oklahoma State leads 25-6-3, with Mike Gundy holding a 4-0 record since taking over as head coach of the Cowboys.

Saturday’s game against Tulsa marks the Cowboys’ fourth time in the past five seasons to kick off the year at home and the 62nd overall time they’ve opened the season at home. During the previous 61 home openers, the Pokes have had tremendous success going 50-7-4 during that stretch and are currently riding a 24-game home opener winning streak, the longest in school history.

Related: Key match ups you need to be aware of between Oklahoma State and Tulsa.

(This information was provided by Oklahoma State Athletics Media Relations)

An Oklahoma State Win Would...
• Mark its eighth straight over Tulsa and its 12th win in the past 14 meetings with TU.
• Make it 42-27-5 all-time vs. Tulsa and 26-6-3 all-time vs. TU in Stillwater.
• Give it 22 straight wins vs. Tulsa in Stillwater, a streak that began in 1953.
• Improve 's record vs. teams in the American Athletic Conference to 6-2.
• Improve its record in season openers to 73-41-5 and its record in home season openers to 51-7-4.
• Make it 86-28-5 in home openers.
• Give the Cowboys wins in 12 of their last 13, 15 of their last 17 and 32 of their last 40 season openers.
• Improve 's record in season openers to 14-2 and his record in home openers to 16-0.
• Improve 's record vs. non-Power Five opponents to 36-4.
• Give it 25 consecutive wins in home openers, increasing the longest streak in school history.
• Give it wins in 45 of its past 51 home openers.
• Give it 14 wins in its past 15 and 36 of its past 42 non-conference games.
• Improve it to 34-15 in its past 49 games and 48-21 in its past 69 games.
• Make it 69-14 in its past 83 games vs. unranked opponents, dating back to 2010.
• Give it wins in 28 of its past 34 games when playing as an AP ranked team vs. an unranked team.
• Improve 's record in non-conference games to 53-12.

THANKS FOR READING <channel name>
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Depth Chart Dive: LBs, DBs, Specialists

Taking a look at the Cowboys' LBs, DBs and Specialists

John Helsley

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Key Match-Ups and Predictions for Turnpike Rivalry Week

Oklahoma State and Tulsa will open the season with some key match-ups on both sides of the football.

Robert Allen

Player to be Aware of: Tulsa Linebacker Zaven Collins

Tulsa head coach Philip Montgomery on his best defensive player in linebacker Zaven Collins

Robert Allen

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Malcolm Rodriguez Stay in Stillwater has been Rapid Especially for an Unrated Recruit

Oklahoma State safety turned linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez believes his time is flying by in Stillwater.

Robert Allen

by

CaliforniaCowboy

Matthew Wolff Finishes First Round of U.S. Open Strong, Tied for Second

It was a tough day for many playing the U.S. Open at Winged Foot in Westchester County, NY, but not for former Oklahoma State national champion Matthew Wolff who finished the opening round tied for second

Zach Lancaster

Oklahoma State Class Of 2021 Recruiting Update; Commitment Plans, Top Schools

Oklahoma State Class Of 2021 Recruiting Update; Commitment Plans for two prospects and top Schools

Marshall Levenson

Kolby Harvell-Peel Is Fully Healthy And Primed For Explosive Junior Season

Oklahoma State star safety Kolby Harvell-Peel has has recovered from a late season knee injury and is confident in his defense they can get the job done this season

Marshall Levenson

Oklahoma State 2021 Prospect Sets Commitment Date

Oklahoma State basketball 2021 prospect CJ Noland, a guard out of Waxahachie (TX) High School, has set his commitment date.

Zach Lancaster

Depth Chart Dive: RBs

Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard seems poised for another massive season in 2020.

John Helsley

by

Orangeheart72

Lindy's Ranks Oklahoma State Preseason No. 7 in Big 12

Lindy's Sports released its annual college basketball preview, including a preseason Big 12 ranking that has Oklahoma State at No. 7.

Zach Lancaster

by

CaliforniaCowboy