How to Watch: Oklahoma State vs. Tulsa

STILLWATER -- After nine grueling months, and I mean grueling, Oklahoma State football is finally back! The Cowboys kick the 2020 season off with the Turnpike Rivalry against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The game is one of just a handful of top-25 games, as well as just one of two Big 12 games being played as the rest are off until next weekend. The Big Ten hasn't scheduled games yet and the SEC doesn't start until next weekend. So, there's going to be a lot of eyes on this game.

Here's how you can follow along with the action whether you're one of the near-15,000 fans, or if you're at home or out on the lake.

Tulsa

11 a.m. CT | Sept. 19, 2020 | Boone Pickens Stadium

TV: ESPN (DIRECTV Ch. 206, DISH Network Ch. 140, Suddenlink Ch. 35, COX Ch. 25)

Stream: You can stream the game on the ESPN app, or at https://www.espn.com/watch/ by signing in with your television provider.

Commentators: Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Todd McShay and Kris Buddenn

Radio: Cowboy Radio Network (Dave Hunziker; play-by-play, John Holcomb; color and Robert Allen; sidelines) Network affliates

Satellite Radio: Sirius Ch. 83, XM Ch. 83 and Internet Ch. 83

Internet Radio: http://okla.st/osutunein

Oklahoma State is 22.5-point favorites over Tulsa as of Friday morning at 10:30.

Oklahoma State currently leads the Tulsa series 41-27-5. When it comes to playing in Stillwater, Oklahoma State leads 25-6-3, with Mike Gundy holding a 4-0 record since taking over as head coach of the Cowboys.

Saturday’s game against Tulsa marks the Cowboys’ fourth time in the past five seasons to kick off the year at home and the 62nd overall time they’ve opened the season at home. During the previous 61 home openers, the Pokes have had tremendous success going 50-7-4 during that stretch and are currently riding a 24-game home opener winning streak, the longest in school history.

An Oklahoma State Win Would...

• Mark its eighth straight over Tulsa and its 12th win in the past 14 meetings with TU.

• Make it 42-27-5 all-time vs. Tulsa and 26-6-3 all-time vs. TU in Stillwater.

• Give it 22 straight wins vs. Tulsa in Stillwater, a streak that began in 1953.

• Improve 's record vs. teams in the American Athletic Conference to 6-2.

• Improve its record in season openers to 73-41-5 and its record in home season openers to 51-7-4.

• Make it 86-28-5 in home openers.

• Give the Cowboys wins in 12 of their last 13, 15 of their last 17 and 32 of their last 40 season openers.

• Improve 's record in season openers to 14-2 and his record in home openers to 16-0.

• Improve 's record vs. non-Power Five opponents to 36-4.

• Give it 25 consecutive wins in home openers, increasing the longest streak in school history.

• Give it wins in 45 of its past 51 home openers.

• Give it 14 wins in its past 15 and 36 of its past 42 non-conference games.

• Improve it to 34-15 in its past 49 games and 48-21 in its past 69 games.

• Make it 69-14 in its past 83 games vs. unranked opponents, dating back to 2010.

• Give it wins in 28 of its past 34 games when playing as an AP ranked team vs. an unranked team.

• Improve 's record in non-conference games to 53-12.