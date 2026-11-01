Wyatt Young Apologizes to Oklahoma State Fans for Critical Penalty vs. Iowa State

Oklahoma State wide receiver Wyatt Young is an emotional player. He’s been known to talk trash. It got the better of him on Saturday night.

Young caught the go-ahead touchdown pass with 53 seconds left. It tied the game at 48-all and Sam Keltner’s extra point put the Cowboys up 49-48.

After the catch, Young taunted Iowa State fans in the stands and was assessed a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct. That penalty was assessed on the kickoff, not on the extra point. It pushed Cowboys kickoff specialist Joseph Kim back to the 20-yard line, which made it nearly impossible for him to kick the ball in the end zone.

Iowa State’s Carson Robbins returned the kickoff to the Iowa State 37 and gave the Cyclones great field position to quickly drive the field for a 34-yard field goal by Kyle Konrardy as time expired to win the game, 51-49.

Young’s play wasn’t the only mistake OSU made in the game. But it was costly, and he admitted it afterward.

Wyatt Young’s Apology

I apologize to all cowboy football supporters, my teammates, and coaches for the lack of discipline and selfishness I displayed today. Football is a team sport and one play, like the one I made, can change the outcome of the whole game and I'm sorry for that. The lack of maturity… — Wyatt Young (@wyatttyoung) November 1, 2026

After the game, Young got on X (formerly Twitter) and posted an apology for his “selfishness.”

“I apologize to all cowboy football supporters, my teammates, and coaches for the lack of discipline and selfishness I displayed today,” he wrote. “Football is a team sport and one play, like the one I made, can change the outcome of the whole game and I'm sorry for that. The lack of maturity I showed is inexcusable and should have never been displayed on the field. I deeply regret representing the loyal and true motto Oklahoma State stands by the way I did. I take full accountability for what happened, our coaches do not teach us or allow us to act the way I did.”

Cowboys head coach Eric Morris has been asked about Young’s emotions and trash-talking from time to time. He has said in the past he wants his team to play with emotion but not go over the line. What Young did, drawing a 15-yard penalty, clearly did that.

"To put the nail in the coffin at the end on Halloween night, we have the most selfish penalty ever after we score a touchdown go up and put our defense in a bad position,” Morris said to reporters afterward, including the Tulsa World’s Eric Bailey. “That falls on me as the head coach and something I'll get fixed.”

He said there would be punishment for Young.

“At that point in the game, a kid with that much experience that’s played so well, knows he needs to celebrate with his teammates,” Morris said to Pistols Firing. “He didn’t celebrate with his teammates. That’s our rule, and there’ll be punishments because of it.”

Young finished the game with seven catches for 74 yards and two touchdowns. He’s had a terrific season. After seven games he has 43 receptions for 718 yards and eight touchdowns.