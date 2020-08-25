SI.com
Pokes Report
Hubbard and Wallace Tabbed Preseason AP All-Americans

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- The duo of Hubbard and Wallace have been tabbed preseason All-Americans once again.

The Associated Press announced its 2020 preseason All-America teams on Tuesday and Chuba Hubbard was named to the first team and Tylan Wallace to the second team. They are two of just six players from the Big 12 to make the lists, all on the offensive side of the ball.

There's no doubt this list will look a lot different at the end of the season as there are 23 players named to the first and second teams that aren't playing in the 2020 season.

The nomination for Hubbard and Wallace comes less than a week after they both picked up preseason All-America honors from CBS Sports. They were also named Walter Camp Preseason All-Americans back in June.

This has been an exciting preseason awards season for both Hubbard and Wallace as they've been added to nearly every preseason position award watch list, as well as both being tabbed preseason first-team All-Big 12. Hubbard was also named the Preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year.

Hubbard finished the 2019 season as one of the best players in the country. He earned first-team All-Big 12 honors, as well as being named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year by the coaches and the Associated Press and was a unanimous All-America selection. On the season, he rushed for 2,094 yards and 21 touchdowns.

He also led the FBS in rushing yards, rushing yards per game, 200-yard rushing games and all-purpose yards per game.

Wide receiver Tylan Wallace, who was named to the preseason Biletnikoff Award watch list Thursday morning, was also one of the four unanimous picks to make the list.

Wallace, who played in only eight games due to injury, was on pace for a great season. He finished the year with 903 yards and eight touchdowns and despite playing in only eight games, still earned second-team All-Big 12 status due to his performance.

