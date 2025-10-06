Is OSU’s Game Against Houston The Last Chance to Turn Its Season Around?
Oklahoma State is coming off a 41-13 loss to Arizona that puts the Cowboys at 1-4 heading into their matchup against Houston on Saturday.
The Cowboys have had a rough start to the season, to say the least. They lost to Tulsa for the first time since 1998, they have fired their head coach and defensive coordinator, and have yet to win an FBS game this season.
With Big 12 play continuing to ramp up, the Cowboys' bout against Houston this week might be the last chance to turn this season into a positive one.
Houston comes into the game 4-1, having lost to Texas Tech last week 35-11. This Houston team is still considered unproven as its beaten opponents' combined records are 9-15. This serves as a glimpse of hope for the Cowboys that they could make some noise when little is expected from them.
OSU has a 19.8% chance to win this week according to ESPN analytics, which are the best odds for the rest of the year, and although those odds seem slim, its next best odds are 11.6% against Kansas State.
With a win against Houston, the Cowboys would claim their first Big 12 win since 2023 and their first FBS win in 13 games. The time for a positive change must come soon, as players continue to enter the portal and high school commits keep decommitting.
This game could also impact players' futures for the rest of the season. Injured quarterback Hauss Hejny is projected to return this year, but if the Cowboys continue this trend, a medical redshirt could sound more appealing to the young quarterback.
This game could allow players to finally settle into their role on the team. Guys like Trent Howland and Rodney Fields Jr. could perfect the two-back system for the remainder of the year, and receivers like Terill Davis and Shamar Rigby could finally find the end zone.
A win against Houston would also mean support from the fans. The beginning of this season and the end of last have caused numbers in Boone Pickens Stadium to drop due to the lackluster play of the Cowboys. A big win before OSU’s homecoming weekend could rally the fans and allow the Cowboys to see more loyal and true fans for the rest of the season.
In the long run, a win would allow OSU to look like a more desirable destination to the next head coach. Back-to-back winless Big 12 seasons don't sound appealing to anyone, so this game for the Cowboys might impact everything.