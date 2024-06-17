Kickoff Time Announced For Oklahoma State Season Opener Against South Dakota State
Oklahoma State’s season opener will be an early afternoon matchup.
On Monday, OSU’s kickoff time was announced for its game against South Dakota State on Aug. 31. OSU will meet SDSU at Boone Pickens Stadium at 1 p.m. with the game streaming on ESPN+.
In what could be one of OSU’s most intriguing season openers of the past few seasons, SDSU will come to Stillwater riding a 29-game winning streak as the back-to-back FCS national champions. SDSU’s most recent loss also came in its most recent matchup with an FBS opponent, when it lost to Iowa to open the 2022 season.
The Cowboys’ season opener is the fifth kickoff time for next season that has been announced. It completes the Cowboys’ nonconference schedule and is also the fourth early kickoff time for the Cowboys in 2024.
READ MORE: Boston College Secured Commitment From 2025 Edge Rusher Over Oklahoma State
After playing SDSU, OSU will host Arkansas for an 11 a.m. kickoff, followed by a trip to Tulsa for another 11 a.m. game. OSU will play another 11 a.m. game on Nov. 29 in a Black Friday matchup at Colorado. The Cowboys’ schedule also features a late 9:15 p.m. kickoff at BYU on Oct. 18 in their only other Friday game.
The Cowboys will look to get past an early test as they hope to make their first appearance in the College Football Playoff. Behind reigning Doak Walker Award winner Ollie Gordon, OSU has more returning production than almost any team in the country.
After a 10-win season in 2023, OSU has expectations of reaching its third Big 12 Championship Game in the past four years. Although the nonconference slate is unlikely to come into play, good outings before Big 12 play could bolster the Cowboys’ resume and give them momentum ahead of some tough conference games in September.
READ MORE: OSU Baseball Receives Commitment From St. John's Transfer Pitcher
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.