Latest In-State Oklahoma State Target Announces Official Visit for Oregon Game

If there's one game every Oklahoma State fan wants to be at this season it's the Cowboys home opener against the Oregon Ducks on Sept. 12.

That list includes any potential recruiting target the Cowboys might have for the Class of 2027 or 2028. Getting an invitation to the Oregon game is like getting a golden ticket. And another potential Class of 2028 target announced on social media that he will be at the game.

Lane Simpson, who lists himself as an athlete at Cushing High School in Cushing, Okla., announced he accepted his invitation and will be at the game.

Another OSU Official Invitation

The Cowboys will have official visits at all six of their games this year. But some games carry more weight than others. Along with the Oregon game, the other big game in Stillwater this year is the Cowboys’ Nov. 14 showdown with the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Some recruits have already announced they've accepted invitations to that game.

Simpson doesn't appear on major recruiting radars yet. But on his social media page he lists himself as a 5-10, 165-pound athlete who can run a 4.44 40-yard dash. He also lists himself as the No. 4 athlete in the state of Oklahoma. Neither major recruiting database (247Sports or On3/Rivals) has him listed, but those databases are focused on the Class of 2027 recruits.

Last month, Allen (Texas) cornerback Elijah Smith announced on social media that he accepted an invitation to make his official visit for the Oregon game as well.

The Cowboys have 12 players committed to their Class of 2027, with the most recent a four-star flip by Jenks (Okla.) offensive lineman Odaefe Oruru. The other four-star player, per 247Sports, is linebacker Israel Hammonds (Choctaw, Okla).

The Cowboys also have two other in-state recruits committed so far — wide receiver Cooper Hooker from Pryor High School (Quapaw, Okla.) and defensive back Bryson Brown (Broken Bow, Okla.).

The rest of the class is from out-of-state, led by quarterback Carson White of Fort Bend Hightower (Missouri City, Texas), who is a Top 25 quarterback recruit in the country. Other Texas-based recruits with commitments include Trinity (Euless, Texas) High School safety Chayce Davis Troy offensive lineman Sonny Mullen and Argyle wide receiver Ake O’Neal.

The rest of the class includes Ensworth (Nasvhile, Tenn.) offensive lineman Jake Baker, Baton Rouge Catholic (Baton Rouge, La.) edge rusher Jayden Vessell, American Leadership Academy (Queen Creek, Ariz.) tight end Talan Scott and Bolingbrook (Ill.) running back TJ Lewis.

All commitments are non-binding. The earliest any of these recruits can sign with Oklahoma State is in December during the early signing period.