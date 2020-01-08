Gundy to be Featured on ESPN Film Room Again during National Championship

STILLWATER -- During the pregame coverage of the New Year's Day bowl games live on the field in Pasadena from the Rose Bowl and following a video review of the last decade, ESPN Game Day studio personalities Kirk Herbstreit and David Pollack looked at each other and stuck out their tongues and made that phlaaa sound.

Then Herbstreit looked at Pollack and said, "Mike Gundy, the gift that keeps on giving."

Pollack added, "We should just have a whole show on Mike Gundy."

It turns out ESPN has turned to Gundy again to be part of an entire show that will analyze the CFP National Championship Game on Monday night, January 13 as #1-LSU faces #3-Clemson in a battle of Tigers in New Orleans.

The Oklahoma State head coach will be making his second appearance on the ESPN Film Room, which will air as part of the ESPN Megacast on ESPNU. The show will feature the coaches, including Gundy watching the game and commentating on it in real time. Almost like you are sitting with Gundy and the other coaches and watching the game. You can't interact with them, but if ESPN would open up Twitter or a text line then you could.

Gundy will be part of a group of coaches around the table that will also include fellow Big 12 head coach Gary Patterson of TCU. The SEC will be represented with Derek Mason of Vanderbilt. Other coaches include Pat Narduzzi of Pittsburgh and new Boston College head coach and recent Ohio State defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley.

Gundy, who was applauded for his contributions was part of the similar show two years ago in 2018 and was part of a panel that included David Cutcliff of Duke; Kevin Sumlin of Arizona; Mike Bobo, who was at Colorado State at the time; and Gundy's former graduate assistant at Maryland and now head coach at Northwestern in Pat Fitzgerald.

There is no doubt, that it will give Oklahoma State some attention on championship night and like Herbstreit said, Gundy can be the gift that keeps on giving as he usually will say a few things that will garner attention.

The show will be televised from the ESPN Regional Studios in Charlotte, N.C.