Cowboys Selling More Football Tickets

Robert Allen

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State has listed the number of fans at their first two games at 14,672, but that number is what the school is allotting for home games during the COVID-19 pandemic, the 25 percent that can be in the stadium socially distanced as protocols from the CDC and the State of Oklahoma call for. Now, the Oklahoma State athletic department is offering a new three-game ticket package for the remaining home games with Iowa State on Oct. 24, Texas on Halloween Oct. 31, and the home finale on Thanksgiving weekend Nov. 28 against Texas Tech.

USATSI_14987410
Fans can be seen spaced out throughout Boone Pickens Stadium at the last home game with West Virginia.© Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma State University President Burns Hargis was the final decision maker on the number of fans attending games at Boone Pickens Stadium and the question begged how was Oklahoma State getting more space for fans in the stadium. It turns out that the refund policy for season ticket holders was on a slow burn and fans have continued to become guarded against attending games and asking for a refund. There are now enough seats to offer them for sale in small blocks.

"We've continued to have people be concerned with attending events during the pandemic and ask for a return on their tickets," an athletic department official told Pokes Report. "There were enough now to open up some blocks and give fans a chance to see this football team in some of the most important games of the season."

Currently unbeaten and ranked No. 10 in the nation, Oklahoma State is on top of the Big 12 but there is a long way to go.

The three-game mini plan is being offered for $300 a seat and the ticket office in their advertisement for the plan said there are 15 such small blocks, likely meaning two, three, and four ticket blocks in the stadium. 

You can find out more about the blocks and where they are located by calling the Oklahoma State Athletics Ticket Office at 877-255-4678 or email them at tickets@okstate.edu.

Gundy on Offensive Line and Teven Jenkins
Mike Gundy has praised crowds, but encouraged the school to allow more fans inside the stadium.Pat Kinnison - Pokes Report chief photographer

It's a good deal as Oklahoma State and Boone Pickens Stadium has had a more realistic and closer to actual game day atmosphere than many college stadiums across the country. Head coach Mike Gundy will be happy as he has been hoping to get more fans into the stadium for games. 

Oklahoma State is off this week and will play on the road again at Baylor on Oct. 17 at 6:30 p.m. before coming home for the Iowa State game on Oct. 24.

