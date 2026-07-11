Most Important Game on Oklahoma State Cowboys’ 2026 Schedule Might Surprise You

The 2026 season will be filled with opportunity and challenges for the Oklahoma State Cowboys. In many cases those two things will be combined.

The Cowboys are undergoing their biggest change as a program since Mike Gundy took over for Les Miles before the 2005 season. It’s fair to call Gundy a program legend. As head he did things that no other OSU head coach ever did, including getting Oklahoma State within a win of the BCS championship game.

But, few program legends go out their way, and that applies to Gundy. He was fired last September after a 1-2 starts, which came after a 3-9 season in 2024, which came after the Cowboys went to the Big 12 Championship game in 2023 for the second time in three years.

The Cowboys have fallen a long way. If Oklahoma State wants to have a winning season, the most important game on the schedule might surprise you.

Why This Game is OSU’s Most Important of 2026

Oklahoma State quarterback Drew Mestemaker. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The temptation is to choose the Oregon game on Sept. 12. It’s obviously of great importance, but after losing by 66 points to the Ducks last year in Eugene, the Cowboys will be notable underdogs. Success will be measured by how much this team can trim last year’s deficit. But a loss doesn’t ruin Oklahoma State’s season.

The Nov. 14 game with Texas Tech will be important, too. The Red Raiders are still Big 12 favorites, even after the Brendan Sorsby debacle. But that game only matters if OSU has been successful the first two months of the season. By the time the pair met in Lubbock last October, the Cowboys’ season was essentially done.

The most important game on Oklahoma State’s schedule is its fourth game, the road trip to West Virginia on Sept. 26. It’s the Big 12 Conference opener. It's the pivot game for the season. A win or a loss could determine just how much progress the Cowboys make in 2026.

One of the framing narratives early this season will be when Oklahoma State breaks its 18-game conference losing streak. It will be a storyline until it wins a league game. The Cowboys haven't won a conference game since beating BYU in the final week of the 2023 season. If things go the way most expect, the Cowboys will be 2-1 entering that game. On paper, both teams look evenly matched. But the Cowboys are likely to be a slight underdog in Morgantown.

There is no better way for the Cowboys to start the 2026 Big 12 slate then by winning this game, breaking that streak and leaving September with a 3-1 record going into the bye week. But it's a pivot point game for other reasons, too.

Win the game and the Cowboys are a team brimming with confidence. They get two weeks off to heal their wounds, the coaching staff gets an opportunity to scout ahead to UCF and Houston and Oklahoma State is just three wins away from a bowl game with eight games to play.

Lose the game and the tenor changes completely. Oklahoma State is 2-2, goes into the bye week on a down note and doesn't have a win over a power conference opponent. Instead of two weeks to feel great about the direction of the season, the Cowboys spend two weeks thinking about what might have been — and a 19-game conference losing streak.

That's why the West Virginia game is so important. That's why beating or losing to the Mountaineers could define where the Cowboys go the rest of the season.