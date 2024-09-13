Offensive Line Improving Crucial For Ollie Gordon’s Heisman Campaign
The Oklahoma State Cowboys rolled into the 2024 college football season with an identity -- something they didn't have to start the season a year ago. Superstar running back Ollie Gordon is at the forefront of that identity.
Without a strong offensive line, though, getting strong production from the running back can't exactly be expected.
Through two games, Gordon has 175 yards and four rushing touchdowns on 45 carries -- a strong start to the season. He didn't have a huge performance in the team's 39-31, two-overtime victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks in Week 2, though.
It never really felt like Gordon had space to work with. The Razorbacks did a good job of beating blocks up front and game-planning for Gordon.
“Our offensive line play has been average," Gundy explained. "Hasn’t been bad. Pass protection has been excellent. Their play in that area has been really good.”
By average, Gundy means the Cowboys are struggling to create good gaps for Gordon. Alan Bowman has had plenty of time under center and in the pocket, but getting the superstar running back the ball in space creates plenty of good scenarios.
As mentioned, though, the Razorbacks did a great job beating blocks up front and eliminating big play ability from Gordon and Oklahoma State.
“[Arkansas] had more people in the box than we could block,” Gundy said. “You have to have the ability to throw more passes, which we did in the second half."
No sacks have been allowed by Oklahoma State thus far, but improving on that and creating lanes and opportunities for Gordon will help him stack a Heisman campaign -- which is to be expected after he won the Doak Walker award a season ago.
The veteran offensive line returned, so there's set to be less mistakes, but they've got to improve in the trenches to unlock Gordon's elite play.
