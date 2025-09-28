Offensive Sparks Shown During Oklahoma State's Loss To Baylor
Oklahoma State might not have gotten the win against Baylor on Saturday, but they proved they can put up a fight.
The Cowboys fell to Baylor 45-27 on Saturday afternoon, but were in striking distance until the end. The first game of the post-Gundy era might not have ended how the Pokes wanted it to, but there were flashes from the offense that gave this season a little more hope.
OSU got its first points on the board with some trickery from interim coach Doug Meacham. Quarterback Zane Flores threw a backwards pass to Sam Jackson, who then launched it downfield to a wide-open Josh Ford for the Pokes' first touchdown of the game.
This was one of many trick plays and new looks for the Cowboys, as they used a wildcat formation to get new looks in the offense. The Cowboys finished the first half with 349 total yards while only trailing 28-20.
Trent Howland was the Cowboys' leading rusher with 84 yards on 16 carries, and he even found the endzone twice. Howland recorded no stats against Tulsa, but under Meacham was given the green light as the Cowboys' number one back on Saturday.
Flores is continuing to progress steadily as he threw for 232 yards against Baylor, while completing 23 of his 41 passes. Flores showed his comfort growing in the offense, passing for as large a gain as 47 yards when he hit Rodney Fields Jr. on the second touchdown drive of the game.
Shamar Rigby had a productive day receiving, as he caught five passes for 84 yards. Fields Jr. was primarily a receiving back in this game as he caught five passes for 74 yards for the Cowboys.
Unfortunately, the Cowboys’ offense slowed down in the second half. Baylor keyed in on what Meacham and the Pokes were doing and only allowed them to score once in the last two quarters.
The Cowboys had multiple chances to capitalize but couldn’t get the job done, and a rushing touchdown from Sawyer Robertson with 6:31 left in the fourth all but sealed it.
Although this was not the way the Cowboys wanted to start Big 12 play, they put up more of a fight than many thought possible. If they can continue this trend, then they might be on track to grab their first Big 12 win since 2023.